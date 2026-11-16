The Pretoria high court granted Unisa an interim order on November 11 forcing comedian Doctor Che Lenyehelo to remove his viral Lawyers from Unisa be like videos and barring similar content, with costs awarded against him.

The University of South Africa ( Unisa) has secured an interim court order against social media personality Doctor Che Lenyehelo, forcing him to remove his viral Lawyers from Unisa be like videos.

The Pretoria high court granted the order on November 11 after Unisa approached the court over videos it said damaged the reputation of the university, its law graduates and its College of Law. Unisa senior media officer Edgar Rathelele said the order required Lenyehelo to remove the videos from all social media platforms under his control within 24 hours of being served. Lenyehelo is also prohibited from publishing, republishing or distributing the identified videos, or creating substantially similar content.

Also read Unisa stands firm on legal action after winning defamation case against social media comedian

Court Orders Comedian Remove Videos

Rathelele said the prohibited content associates professional incompetence, dishonesty or untrustworthiness with legal practitioners because they studied at Unisa. He said Lenyehelo was also ordered to pay the costs of this part of the application, including the costs of two counsel. Lenyehelo, popularly known as Doctor Che, is a comedian and social media content creator known for his comedy skits.

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His Lawyers from Unisa be like series attracted attention online through its satirical portrayal of lawyers who studied at the university. Unisa took issue with the videos, arguing that they portrayed its law graduates as incompetent, dishonest, unreliable and lacking professional credibility. In opposing the application, Lenyehelo argued that the videos were intended as comedy, satire and social commentary rather than factual statements about the quality of Unisa legal education or its graduates.

In granting the interim order, Rathelele said the court considered the potential reputational harm to Unisa if the videos continued to circulate on social media. The judge also considered Lenyehelo right to create content and earn an income, but found that the university interest in protecting its reputation outweighed the harm he argued the restrictions could cause him. Rathelele said the order does not prevent Lenyehelo from creating comedy or expressing himself on other subjects.

Reputational Harm Outweighs Free Speech

It specifically restricts content that links professional incompetence, dishonesty or untrustworthiness among legal practitioners to their having studied at Unisa. The court has not yet made a final decision on the defamation dispute. The remaining part of Unisa application has been postponed for determination at a later stage. In a statement on Monday, Unisa welcomed the ruling, saying it reaffirmed the right of institutions and individuals to protection against unlawful conduct that damages their reputation.

The university said the ruling affirmed the principle that institutions and individuals were entitled to protection against unlawful conduct that damaged their reputations, undermined governance processes or sought to erode public trust. Unisa described the judgment as an important affirmation of its commitment to protecting its integrity, reputation and mandate as Africa leading open distance e-learning institution.

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The university said it remained committed to transparency, accountability and lawful engagement, but would not tolerate conduct aimed at defaming, destabilising or destroying the institutional brand. Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula said the judgment sent a clear message that freedom of expression could not be used as a shield for unlawful conduct, reputational harm or actions intended to undermine the institution.

University Warns Of Legal Action

Unisa will continue to defend its name, reputation, employees and stakeholders through every lawful avenue available, LenkaBula said. Unisa warned that attempts to defame the university or damage its brand could have consequences. It said it would not hesitate to take firm and decisive legal action against individuals or groups who spread falsehoods, engage in unlawful reputational attacks or deliberately undermine the university and its leadership.

The institution said it remained focused on its core mission of teaching, learning, research, innovation and engaged scholarship, while protecting the interests of its students, employees, alumni and the broader university community.