Unions March in Pretoria, Condemn Anti-Migrant Rhetoric and SAPO Neglect

Communication Workers Union and postal employees marched in Pretoria to protest retrenchments and low wages at SAPO, while also denouncing the rising tide of xenophobia and blaming government policies for the Post Office's decline.

A significant demonstration took place in Pretoria on Wednesday, uniting the Communication Workers Union and postal service employees in a powerful display of discontent regarding the dire state of the South African Post Office ( SAPO ).

The marchers voiced serious concerns over widespread retrenchments and unacceptably low wages within the postal service, highlighting a perceived systematic dismantling of a vital public institution. The protest wasn't solely focused on the immediate issues at SAPO; it served as a platform to address broader societal concerns, particularly the rising tide of anti-migrant sentiment and the dangerous narratives being propagated within South Africa.

Speaking from the protest lines, Zwelinzima Vavi, a prominent figure in the labor movement, vehemently condemned the campaign against undocumented migrants, labeling it a deliberately misleading and xenophobic tactic. He argued that the focus on 'illegal migrants' is a smokescreen, designed to deflect blame from the true culprits responsible for the country’s economic woes and the decline of public services.

Vavi asserted that the real target of these campaigns isn’t simply those without proper documentation, but all migrants regardless of their status. He characterized this as a clear manifestation of xenophobia, urging all progressive individuals to actively reject such divisive rhetoric. He emphasized that the collapse of the post office is not a consequence of migration, but rather the result of deliberate policy failures, including misguided commercialization efforts, privatization schemes, rampant corruption, and systemic neglect by the government.

He pointed out the dangerous diversionary tactic of blaming migrants for job losses and economic hardship, when the root causes lie in the government’s flawed policies and lack of commitment to public service. Vavi further highlighted the racial and ethnic undertones present in recent anti-migrant protests, specifically referencing incidents in KwaZulu-Natal where individuals were attacked based on their language and perceived origin, even if they were South African citizens.

This underscored the indiscriminate nature of the hostility and the dangers of generalizing about entire groups of people. The core message of the march was a direct indictment of the government’s handling of the South African Post Office. Unions collectively stated that the destruction of SAPO isn’t accidental, but a direct result of sustained negligence, corruption, and a push towards privatization and commercialization.

Vavi passionately argued that the loss of SAPO would disproportionately impact rural communities, who heavily rely on its services for essential communication and access to vital resources. He stressed the importance of worker unity in confronting the impending collapse of public services and redirecting anger towards those truly responsible – the policymakers who have abandoned their commitment to a functioning public sector.

He acknowledged the existence of challenges related to illegal immigration and crime, but cautioned against broad generalizations and scapegoating. Vavi insisted that while individual criminals should be held accountable, it’s unacceptable to demonize entire communities or nationalities. He reiterated that the high unemployment rate and pervasive inequality in South Africa are not caused by migration, but by the government’s misguided economic policies.

The protest served as a call to action, urging a shift in focus from blaming vulnerable groups to demanding accountability from those in power and advocating for policies that prioritize the needs of all South Africans





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South African Post Office SAPO Zwelinzima Vavi Xenophobia Migration Retrenchments Unions Protest Corruption Privatization

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