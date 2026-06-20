Union Concerns Grow Over Salaries and Jobs at Petra's Finsch Diamond Mine Amid Business Rescue

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has expressed alarm over unpaid salaries and potential job losses at Petra Diamonds' Finsch mine, which entered business rescue in May due to a weak diamond market. Approximately 1,800 positions are at risk across Petra's operations as workers protest over uncertain June pay. The crisis reflects broader industry pressures from lab-grown diamonds and falling prices.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has raised serious concerns regarding the payment of salaries at the Finsch mine, South Africa 's second-largest diamond mine, which was placed under business rescue in May.

The union indicated that employees withdrew their labour after hearing that their June salaries were not guaranteed, and they are calling on the business rescue practitioners to secure jobs in the long term. The mine is operated by Petra Diamonds, a company listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The decision to place Finsch under business rescue was attributed to severe pressures in the diamond market.

Alongside the business rescue at Finsch, Petra also announced a Section 189 process, which is a South African labor consultation process for potential retrenchments, at its flagship Cullinan mine. Masibulele Naki, the NUM's health and safety secretary and chief negotiator at Petra, explained that monthly salaries for June were at risk and that service providers had also not been paid.

He stated that approximately 1,800 jobs could be at risk across Petra's operations, with 689 Finsch workers directly affected by the business rescue and about 1,090 workers at Cullinan threatened by the Section 189 notice. Naki criticized the government's lack of intervention, suggesting that as long as it remains a spectator, workers will lose their jobs. In June, Petra appointed Daniel Theodorus van Jaarsveld and Luke Bernard Saffy as business rescue practitioners to take custodianship of the Finsch mine.

The company also announced the suspension of production following an agreement with the practitioners and creditors. Luke Saffy, one of the practitioners, declined to provide details, stating that statutory meetings required under Sections 147 and 148 of the Companies Act of 2008 were scheduled for June 22 and that it would be premature to comment before those meetings.

The broader context for Petra's distress is a global diamond industry facing significant headwinds, including high inventory levels, reduced demand from luxury markets, and increasing competition from laboratory-grown diamonds. Petra's CEO, Vivek Gadodia, described the operating environment as difficult and the diamond market as unprecedentedly weak, citing global macroeconomic factors and recent tensions in the Middle East. He specifically noted a deterioration in the value of smaller-sized diamonds and did not expect a near-term recovery.

Data from Petra's tenders showed a decline in average rough diamond prices, with Cullinan's April-May average at $81 per carat compared to $109 in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, and Finsch's at $47 per carat compared to $56. Petra has undertaken multiple restructuring measures since 2024 to preserve liquidity, including cutting board fees, selling its historic Koffiefontein mine in the Free State, and exiting its remaining stake in the Williamson mine in Tanzania.

The group also reached a refinancing deal with its lenders. The CEO announced that an updated business plan, considering the business rescue at Finsch, the Section 189 process at Cullinan, and an updated production profile, is expected to be finalized in September. Naki placed Petra's struggles within the broader困境 of South Africa's diamond sector, noting that the number of operating diamond mines has dwindled from nine to three following the closure of the Ekapa mine after a mudslide disaster.

The remaining mines are Finsch, Cullinan, and Venetia, which is operated by De Beers. He drew a parallel between the diamond sector's troubles and those of the gold sector in South Africa, emphasizing the downward trend in rough diamond prices as the core challenge for natural diamond miners in South Africa and Botswana. Naki highlighted the competitive threat from lab-grown diamonds, which are gaining market share, particularly in the industrial segment.

He also mentioned the Luanda Accord, signed a year ago by African producer countries, which mandates a 1% contribution of yearly revenue to market and promote natural diamonds in an effort to boost demand for rough diamonds





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Petra Diamonds Finsch Mine Business Rescue National Union Of Mineworkers Diamond Market Job Losses Lab-Grown Diamonds South Africa

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