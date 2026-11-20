UNICEF reports at least 1,144 children killed or injured in Ukraine in the first 10 months of 2026, exceeding last year and nearing 2022 levels as long-range attacks intensify.

At least 1,144 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine during the first 10 months of 2026, UNICEF said on Friday. That figure has already surpassed last year's total and is on track to rival the deadly first year of the conflict in 2022.

The UN children's agency reported 114 children killed and 1,030 injured up to the end of October. Louise Wateridge of UNICEF provided those figures. The 2022 full-year total was 1,386 casualties, recorded when Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Russian attacks on Ukraine have been intensifying this year.

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Long range weapons cause civilian deaths

According to the UN, long-range weapons are now the chief cause of civilian deaths. Russia has repeatedly denied intentionally attacking civilian targets in Ukraine. UNICEF said the UN has verified about 270 attacks on education facilities this year. One was a kindergarten in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, which was hit for the second time on November 7.

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There were no deaths or injuries because the strike occurred overnight. Wateridge described the scene from amid the playground wreckage in a televised briefing to journalists in Geneva. She said the children who came there should be learning their colours, their numbers and their first words. Instead, children across Ukraine are learning to recognise the sound of incoming drones.

They are learning to run for shelter, Wateridge said on World Children's Day. The findings were released on World Children's Day, giving UNICEF officials a platform to highlight the ongoing crisis. The agency continues to call for greater protection of educational facilities and civilians. The war is entering its fourth year with no immediate end in sight.

Contradiction between verified attacks and denials

The contradiction between verified attacks on civilian sites and Moscow's denials remains a central point of contention. UNICEF data shows a sharp escalation in harm to children compared with last year. The current pace of casualties places 2026 close to the devastation seen in the first year of the full-scale invasion. Schools and kindergartens have not been spared.

The repeated strike on the Kyiv kindergarten underscores the vulnerability of sites meant to protect youth, even when no one is hurt. Long-range strikes have created a dangerous environment across the country. Children are forced to adapt to the sounds of incoming drones rather than focusing on education. Wateridge's account from Geneva focused on the daily reality for Ukrainian children.

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She contrasted normal childhood learning with the skills children now acquire for survival. UNICEF has documented the attacks through verification work. The approximately 270 strikes on education facilities this year form part of that verified record. The agency said the toll includes both killed and injured children.

Casualty toll exceeds previous full year total

The combined figure of 1,144 for the first 10 months of 2026 exceeds the whole of last year. With two months left in the year, the total could still rise. The 2022 benchmark of 1,386 casualties remains just above the current count. Russia's denial of intentional attacks on civilians has not changed.

The UN and UNICEF continue to report verified harm to children and schools. UNICEF is calling for greater protection as the conflict continues. The agency released the data on Friday, drawing attention to the impact on Ukraine's youngest generation. The strike on the Kyiv kindergarten was overnight, which meant no deaths or injuries.

But the damage added to concerns about the safety of educational sites. Children across Ukraine are learning to recognize drone sounds and to run for shelter. Wateridge said that is what they are learning instead of colours, numbers and first words.