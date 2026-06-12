UNHCR warns of escalating xenophobic protests in KwaZulu‑Natal as refugees camp outside Durban immigration office

The UN refugee agency expresses alarm over anti‑migrant protests in South Africa, urging balanced enforcement of immigration law and protection of refugee rights after dozens set up a camp outside Durban Home Affairs offices.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has voiced deep concern over the growing wave of anti‑illegal migrant demonstrations that have swept across KwaZulu‑Natal and other parts of South Africa.

In recent weeks dozens of refugees have set up a temporary camp outside the Home Affairs building in Durban, claiming they feel unsafe in their local neighbourhoods and are seeking protection from the hostility that has been directed at undocumented foreign nationals. The UN agency has been in constant dialogue with provincial authorities, civil society groups and the diplomatic community in an attempt to calm the situation and to find a lasting solution that respects both national immigration policies and the human rights of those seeking asylum.

The provincial premier, Thami Ntuli, met with UNHCR officials and representatives from a number of foreign missions to discuss the crisis. During the talks the premier stressed that South Africa must enforce its immigration statutes in a manner consistent with the Constitution, while at the same time upholding the principle that every person has the right to dignity and safety.

He warned that the current climate of xenophobia and lawlessness threatens social cohesion and called for a balanced approach that couples rights with responsibilities.

"We reject both xenophobia and lawlessness, we reject hatred but we also reject disorder," he said, adding that the goal is to create a society where people of all origins can live together peacefully under the rule of law. Diplomatic representatives echoed the call for calm.

The high commissioner of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq, noted that most of the people living in South Africa are legal citizens, but stressed that the status of refugees and other undocumented migrants is ultimately the responsibility of the host government, which must provide protection in line with international obligations. Officials from the eThekwini municipality confirmed that they are working to address the immediate needs of the refugees camped outside the Home Affairs office, providing basic services and seeking a safe relocation plan.

They also urged the public to refrain from violence and to respect the dignity of those seeking assistance. The UN agency warned that if the current tensions are not diffused, the situation could deteriorate into further unrest, jeopardising both the safety of vulnerable migrants and the stability of the wider community.

It called on all stakeholders - government, civil society, the media and the general public - to engage in constructive dialogue, to condemn hate speech and to promote accurate information about migration and refugee protection. The UNHCR emphasised that long‑term solutions require comprehensive immigration reform, better integration programmes and increased support for the host communities so that the burden of migration is shared fairly.

In the meantime, the agency pledged to continue monitoring the situation, to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to work closely with South African authorities to ensure that the rights of refugees are upheld while the country's immigration laws are applied fairly and transparently





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Refugee Rights South Africa Immigration Xenophobia Protests UNHCR Durban

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