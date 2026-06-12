Unforgettable Performances at Legends Are Made Season 4 in Boksburg

A weekend of high-energy routines, emotional performances, and proud smiles as dancers from across the province showcased their talent in a vibrant celebration of the performing arts.

The stage was set, lights shone brightly, the sidelines packed with fans and the atmosphere electric as Legends are Made Season 4 returned to Woodlands International College in Boksburg from June 5 to 7.

Audiences were treated to a dazzling variety of styles, from hip-hop, amapiano and showdance to ballroom, Latin, lyrical and jazz, while the introduction of the Performance Cheer Poms category added a fresh burst of excitement to the 2026 programme. Among them were dancers from the Magic Feet Dance Foundation, whose participation was made possible through the continued support of Duerell’s School of Music, Drama and Dance.

Boksburg Advertiser was there to capture some of the weekend’s most memorable moments – from high-energy routines and emotional performances to proud smiles and hard-earned victories. A weekend of unforgettable performances as Legends Are Made Season 4 lit up Woodlands International College Boksburg, showcasing dancers from across the province in a vibrant celebration of talent and the performing arts





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Legends Are Made Season 4 Woodlands International College Boksburg Dance Foundation Duerell’S School Of Music Drama And Dance Performance Cheer Poms Boksburg Advertiser High-Energy Routines Emotional Performances Proud Smiles Hard-Earned Victories Vibrant Celebration Of Talent Performing Arts

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