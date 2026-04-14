Understanding Your Rights: Navigating Roadblocks and Traffic Stops in South Africa

Legal experts share insights on motorists' rights during roadblocks and stop-and-searches, differentiating between formal and informal procedures and providing guidance on interactions with law enforcement. The information was given to members of the East Rand Business Women (ERBW) to increase awareness.

Roadblocks and routine stop-and-searches have become an everyday reality for motorists, often met with a sigh of relief when they are not pulled over by law enforcement . The Leef venue in Bartlett was filled to capacity on April 9th, as members and guests of the East Rand Business Women (ERBW) gathered to learn about their rights when confronted by law enforcement . Former police officers and practicing legal professionals Gerhard Nel and Pieter Snyman, from Gerhard Nel and Snyman Inc. in Benoni, provided insights into the legal intricacies of roadblocks and motorists' rights .

With a combined 40 years of legal experience, Nel emphasized the importance of maintaining a calm, respectful demeanor when interacting with officers from the SAPS and EMPD, as this can often lead to a quicker resolution. He highlighted the distinction between formal and informal roadblocks, crucial for understanding one's rights. A formal roadblock, he explained, is easily identified by visible signage indicating a traffic stop. These are usually manned by various agencies, including SAPS, EMPD, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, local security companies, Community Policing Forums (CPF), and sometimes officials from the Department of Home Affairs. Formal roadblocks are authorized by the national police commissioner, who issues written authorization specifying the operation's objective. This authorization must be in the possession of the presiding officer. Motorists and passengers are required to comply with officers' instructions, including physical and vehicle searches, during formal roadblocks. Nel advised maintaining respect and compliance to ensure the officers can conduct their duties safely and efficiently. He also cautioned about unofficial roadblocks, which may be implemented in situations involving a suspect linked to a major crime or a suspected vehicle. Though these may appear suddenly without formal fanfare, officers are still obligated to inform motorists of their objective.

Informal roadblocks, according to Nel, are characterized by a smaller police presence, often taking the form of routine stop-and-searches. This is where, in his opinion, the lines can become blurred. When stopped in this manner, Nel stated motorists should be aware of specific requirements. Firstly, the officers must be in full uniform. Secondly, their name badges must be visible, and their uniforms must display the relevant department's insignia. Lastly, officers must be able to produce their appointment certificates upon request. In such situations, officers are permitted to request the driver's license and inspect the vehicle license. For traffic stops, officers can check key vehicle components to determine roadworthiness. However, they are not allowed to search the vehicle, personal belongings, or the person. Search and seizure are not permitted, and motorists have the right to decline. Nel advised, if officers insist on a search, motorists should calmly state that they understand the officers have a duty, but they do not consent to a search of their vehicle, belongings, or person.

Furthermore, if a motorist feels unsafe in the stop location, they can request to move to a safer, well-lit, public area. In this scenario, motorists should activate their hazard lights, reduce their speed, and signal with a hand out of the window for the officers to follow. The motorist should then stop in the nearest area where they feel comfortable, possibly a police station. Additionally, they are advised to call a friend or loved one, put them on speakerphone and ask them to listen to the interaction without speaking or interfering. Once stopped, the motorist should keep their hands visible and avoid sudden movements, and respectfully comply with the officers' instructions.

The presentation also covered other scenarios. Before concluding, Nel provided further guidance on various situations. Addressing outstanding fines, Nel clarified that traffic police officers cannot compel immediate payment, even at official roadblocks where a designated equipped trailer is present. Officials must provide copies of the outstanding fines and, if applicable, copies of warrants of arrest. Motorists are entitled to take receipt of these copies and address them at the local traffic court. Regarding breathalyser tests, Nel emphasized that motorists cannot refuse. He strongly discouraged offering bribes, as it exacerbates legal issues and contributes to corruption within law enforcement agencies. This information empowers motorists to understand their rights and interact with law enforcement officers in a legally sound and informed manner, promoting safety and fairness.





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