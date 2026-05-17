Understanding the Initial Public Offering (IPO) Process, a Key to Financial Markets

The IPO process, a prerequisite for raising capital for startups, large tech companies, and other organizations, is intricate and involves several required filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and executive roadshows.

Debuting on the stock market is a long process that can cost companies millions of dollars. Hundreds of companies raised a combined $70 billion by selling shares to the public in the United States last year.

The process, known as an initial public offering or IPO, typically takes months or years and can cost millions of dollars. The S-1 filing, which is essentially a deep dive into the company’s finances, business model, and risks, and allows investors to make informed decisions, can sometimes take months to complete. SpaceX is expected to file its S-1 this week.

Executive roadshows, where company executives travel city to city to pitch their company to big institutional investors and everyday retail investors, are also a crucial step in the IPO process. The trickiest part may be settling on a share price, which needs to be carefully priced to raise as much money as possible while leaving room for the stock to rise once trading begins. Efficiently pricing an IPO is probably more art than science





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