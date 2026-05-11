Understanding SAD, a Seasonal Depression Affecting Many During Winter

SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, is a type of depression experienced during winter, and it shares symptoms with winter blues but is more severe and persistent. Caffeine, screen time, and alcohol can worsen SAD symptoms. Keeping a journal and utilizing resources like Sadag can help individuals manage their mental wellbeing and recognize the signs of SAD.

Many people experience feelings of sluggishness and low mood during colder months. Winter blues refer to mild symptoms of depression or anxiety that go away quickly.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), on the other hand, is a type of depression linked to seasonal changes and mostly experienced during winter. People with SAD experience more intense, frequent, and prolonged symptoms, including withdrawal from social activities, excessive sleep, and increased fatigue. SAD can be misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder, making a combination of medication and therapy essential.

Teaching individuals how to manage their mental wellbeing and taking care of their physical health, such as exercising, eating nutritious meals, and maintaining sleep hygiene, can significantly improve their symptoms. SAD affects people aged 20 years and older, and women are more prone to it. Depressive and anxiety disorders make individuals more susceptible to SAD.

Staying informed about SAD and utilizing resources like the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) can help individuals and their communities better understand and manage this condition





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SAD Winter Blues Seasonal Affective Disorder Depression Anxiety Vitamin D Sleep Hygiene Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Help

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