Under the Ice: A Documentary on Amber Fillary's Near-Fatal Swim and Mental Health Journey

A documentary by South African filmmaker John Martin follows ice swimmer Amber Fillary's dangerous attempt to swim 100 meters under ice, her near-death experience, and her two-year struggle with mental health and recovery.

Amber Fillary , one of South Africa's most accomplished ice swimmers, has a story that extends far beyond the world records she set in the frigid waters of Norway.

The new documentary Under the Ice, directed by Cape Town-born filmmaker John Martin, captures the harrowing journey that nearly ended her life and the two-year battle to reclaim her identity as an athlete. The film opens with Fillary attempting one of the most dangerous feats in extreme sport: swimming 100 meters under a frozen sheet of ice on a single breath. But what was meant to be a triumph turned into a nightmare when she lost consciousness beneath the ice.

Rescue divers pulled her from the freezing water, saving her life, but the physical and emotional scars lingered long after. Martin's camera followed Fillary through the painful aftermath - a period marked by depression, heavy drinking, and uncertainty about whether she would ever return to the sport that had nearly cost her everything. For two years, Martin documented Fillary's struggle to rebuild her confidence and confront the mental and emotional trauma left by the failed attempt.

The film shines a light on a side of elite sport rarely seen: the psychological toll of failure, the immense pressure athletes place on themselves, and the difficult road back after public setbacks. Fillary's story is familiar to many South Africans, who have followed her rise to become one of the country's most celebrated ice swimmers. Her achievements in Norway pushed the limits of human endurance, including breaking three Guinness World Records in a single weekend.

She first swam 100 meters under ice wearing only a swimsuit, then extended that to 105 meters, and finally set a third record at 110 meters using a monofin. These accomplishments cemented her place among the world's elite extreme athletes, but the documentary argues that the records tell only part of the story. At its core, Under the Ice is about human vulnerability, the search for redemption, and the quiet strength required to face the darkest moments of one's life.

The film explores Fillary's upbringing in South Africa, tracing her school days and her evolution as an athlete. It tackles themes of mental health, depression, and personal redemption, with Fillary speaking openly about the emotional fallout after her failed attempt and her persistence to keep trying. The documentary arrives at a time when conversations around mental health in sport are increasingly important.

Athletes worldwide are speaking more openly about the emotional challenges of high-performance competition, and Fillary's experience adds a uniquely South African chapter to that discussion. For Fillary, the ice that nearly claimed her life became the stage for one of the greatest comebacks in extreme sports. Her world records may have made history, but it is her journey back from the darkness beneath the ice that leaves the strongest impression.

Under the Ice is not just a film about a near-fatal swim; it is a testament to resilience, a reminder that behind every record lies a deeply human story of struggle, doubt, and the will to survive





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ice Swimming Documentary Mental Health Amber Fillary Extreme Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump did to me what Hitler did to the Jews: Mel Viljoen breaks silence on ICE detentionMel Viljoen breaks silence on ICE detention, comparing his experience to the persecution of Jews during World War II.

Read more »

Strove Partners with The Sleep Health Centre South Africa to Integrate Clinical Sleep Care into Workplace WellnessStrove, a digital health platform, has partnered with The Sleep Health Centre South Africa to provide employees with direct access to sleep doctors and clinical assessments via its app. The initiative addresses a critical gap in workplace wellness by moving beyond generic sleep content to offer professional medical evaluation and management of sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea. With 38% of users not getting sufficient sleep, the partnership underscores the importance of treating sleep as a core component of preventive healthcare, impacting mental health, metabolic health, and workplace performance. Employers, insurers, and brokers are encouraged to consider sleep health as integral to reducing presenteeism and improving decision-making and safety.

Read more »

South African Healthcare Workers and Students Use Colorful Socks to Spark Conversations About Mental Health and BurnoutOn CrazySocks4Docs Day, healthcare workers and students across South Africa are using colourful socks to spark conversations about mental health, burnout, and the pressures facing those on the front lines of care. The campaign highlights the urgent need for greater support, compassion, and systemic reform in a healthcare system where many young professionals work under immense strain.

Read more »

Cape Town Filmmakers Shine at Encounters FestivalThe Encounters Documentary Film Festival 2026 returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg with 58 documentaries from 33 countries, highlighting local filmmakers and powerful global storytelling.

Read more »

KFC's Mini High-Performance Programme Treats Young Cricketers Like Elite AthletesKFC has launched a Mini High-Performance Programme in South Africa, where children aged six to 13 experience professional-level cricket training including tactical reviews, sprint sessions and ice baths. The initiative celebrates grassroots cricket and highlights how 80% of the current Proteas Women squad came through the KFC Mini-Cricket programme, which has introduced over 2.5 million children to the sport. The campaign, released ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, captures the contrast between the children's serious approach and their youthful enthusiasm, with questions ranging from homework exemptions to bat sponsorships.

Read more »

Embracing the chaos: Marise Pollard on IVF, motherhoodMarise Pollard, wife of Handre Pollard, shares her personal experiences and lessons learned through her journey of motherhood, including her IVF journey and the launch of the Mom Era Club.

Read more »