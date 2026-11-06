Da Cruz under pressure as Kaizer Chiefs face Siwelele FC in Carling Knockout quarterfinal

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz faces mounting pressure ahead of Sunday's Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal against Siwelele FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Chiefs have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is under mounting pressure after a run of mixed results, but on Thursday he put on a brave face ahead of Sunday's Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal against Siwelele FC.

The match will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, with kickoff moved to 6pm. Amakhosi have recorded just one win from their last seven matches in all competitions and cannot afford to slip up in Polokwane. Their only win during that seven-match period came in the Carling Knockout last 32 round against TS Galaxy last week, when striker Wandile Duba scored a hat-trick. That midweek clash preceded a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Betway Premiership clash.

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Chiefs Face Pressure In Polokwane

Chiefs are now wallowing in fifth place, and Soweto derby defeats are notorious for ramping up strain on under-pressure coaches. The PSL moved the match between Chiefs and Siwelele FC to 6pm on Sunday to accommodate the Caf Super Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and USM Alger of Algeria at Loftus on Saturday at 3pm. Da Cruz knows a win over Siwelele will buy him and his technical staff time going into the Fifa International break next week.

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A good cup run, or even a trophy in the Carling, would take the heat off the 53-year-old Frenchman. Our main target is to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Carling Knockout Cup, said Da Cruz. We respect Siwelele FC and we have prepared well for this important game. He added that Chiefs are not disadvantaged by taking the match from FNB Stadium to Polokwane.

The game is in Polokwane and we must concentrate on winning it and qualifying for the next round, he said. They have a new coach and they have a different structure and we must focus on how we are going to play our game. Siwelele coach Godfrey Mosoetsa said that given the stakes, his players need no extra motivation playing the Soweto giants.

If you look at the eight teams that are left in the competition, you would not want to play against any of them because they are very competitive, Mosoetsa said. We are looking forward to this one against Chiefs, who have a lot of supporters everywhere. It is a game that our players are looking forward to. As a coach you do not need to do much to motivate the players in a match like this, Mosoetsa added.

Mosoetsa Motivates Players For Chiefs Clash

It would be a big thing if we proceed to the next round. He said it would also be huge on a personal note. I only had a couple of games with the team and the more games you get, the better you are able to give different players opportunities and seeing them at a different level, he said.

Da Cruz was also quizzed on new signing and attacker Elias Mokwana, who did not have a pre-season as he was without a club after the winger's recent return from a two-year stint in North Africa and Saudi Arabia. He is a good and experienced player, Da Cruz said. He was with Bafana Bafana before and has a lot of quality.

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We know he is not fully fit, but we have the Fifa break and that will give us enough time to work with him. After the Fifa break, it will be time to integrate him. There will be another opportunity to sign more players in December, where Da Cruz said Chiefs will be looking for experience. We do not want to recruit for the sake of recruiting, we want players who will add value to the squad, he said.

Chiefs Seek Experience In Squad

We know in some positions, we have a lack of experience. We need experience to support our talented players in training and during the game. Da Cruz was also asked to clarify the continued absence of midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and striker Khanyisa Mayo. Mayo is not ready physically at this moment but he is working hard to come back, Da Cruz said.

As for Mshini, he has a lot of competition in his position with Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi. He must keep his motivation because we need everyone during the season. On Chiefs' glaring inconsistency, Da Cruz said committing basic errors in matches has not helped them in that regard. We have analysed our matches since the start of the season, he said.

Sometimes we drew matches because of our mistakes but we deserved to win those games. We deserved to win two to three games in a row at some stage because of our performances, but it was not to be.