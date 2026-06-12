UN Urges Calm in South Africa Amid Rising Anti-Migrant Violence

The UN country team in South Africa appeals for calm and responsible leadership to de-escalate tensions over migrants, condemning violence and hate speech while calling for rule of law and inclusive solutions.

The United Nations country team in South Africa has made an urgent appeal for calm, urging leaders at all levels to act responsibly to de-escalate tensions surrounding migrants and restore public trust.

This plea comes amid a surge in reports of violence, intimidation, and criminal acts directed at migrants, refugees, and host communities, including loss of life, assaults, property destruction, and the proliferation of hate speech. The UN reaffirmed that the rule of law must prevail and that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands regardless of nationality, as comprehensive solutions are advanced to ensure orderly, dignified, safe, and regular migration.

The UN statement, issued on Friday, acknowledged the genuine concerns expressed by communities regarding the difficult socioeconomic conditions and their impact on social cohesion. It emphasized that addressing these challenges requires inclusive, lawful, and practical responses that promote safety and respect for human rights in accordance with domestic and international law.

The UN expressed condolences for the lives lost and strongly condemned all forms of violence, vigilantism, and incitement to hatred, which it said are contrary to national and international human rights standards. It called for de-escalation of tensions, protection, accountability, respect for the rule of law, and effective law enforcement, building on existing social cohesion initiatives and established mechanisms to prevent and address xenophobia.

The UN in South Africa continues to support national policy engagement and implementation, service delivery, community-based interventions, public communication, and the implementation of recommendations from UN human rights mechanisms and migration and refugee frameworks. These efforts contribute to promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration and the implementation of international norms and standards. The UN is actively engaging with national, provincial, and municipal authorities, including law enforcement, oversight and accountability institutions, as well as civil society, community leaders, and affected communities.

It recognizes that strengthening service delivery, including equitable access to health care and education, livelihoods, food security, and economic and labor market opportunities, is essential to addressing some of the underlying drivers of social tensions and vulnerability. These efforts aim to reduce tensions, reduce vulnerabilities, strengthen protection for at-risk populations, particularly women and children, and enhance opportunities for both host communities and migrant populations, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

The UN also supports efforts to strengthen human rights-based approaches to migration governance, including improving documentation and case processing, addressing backlogs in asylum procedures, supporting route-based approaches and cross-border preparedness, and assisting voluntary return of refugees where appropriate. The UN stands ready to further support national, provincial, and local efforts to restore calm, protect lives and livelihoods, and promote peaceful and inclusive communities.

The situation remains tense, with communities calling for stricter law enforcement and government intervention to address illegal immigration, while human rights groups emphasize the need to protect vulnerable migrants and uphold international obligations





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