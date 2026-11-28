UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed pays tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's global impact on gender equality and human rights following her passing.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has formally recognized Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's profound global legacy, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality, protecting human rights, and fostering inclusive leadership on an international scale. The tribute highlights how Mlambo-Ngcuka's life work has fundamentally shaped the structural mechanisms of empowerment for women and girls across the globe.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's Impact on Global Gender Equality

Mlambo-Ngcuka is credited with championing the empowerment of women and girls through strategic diplomatic efforts and by promoting peace initiatives specifically focused on the African continent. Her commitment to achieving equality and social justice is described as a guiding force that will continue to inspire future generations of activists and leaders around the world, ensuring that her vision persists beyond her tenure.

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Building Solidarity Through UN Women Leadership

Mohammed noted that Mlambo-Ngcuka understood the power of solidarity when people of conscience stand with those struggling for freedom, dedicating much of her life to building such alliances for others. During her leadership of UN Women, this commitment was evident as she worked to create a world where a young woman campaigning for her rights could sit across the table from a head of state and be heard through the mechanism of gender equality.

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Political Wisdom and Inclusive Engagement Strategies

The late leader possessed significant political wisdom by recognizing that the struggle for gender equality must be as much the business of men as it is of women, a principle that defined her inclusive approach. Mohammed stated that the United Nations was fortunate to have had Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as part of the organization, citing her ability to bridge gaps and foster cooperation among diverse political and social groups.