UN MINURSO Mandate Expiry Halts Western Sahara Peace Mission

The UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara ends its 35-year mandate after a Russian veto blocked the US resolution, leaving the territorial dispute unresolved and triggering a formal liquidation period.

The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, commonly known as MINURSO, has officially ceased its operations following the failure of the UN Security Council to renew its mandate. This historic decision marks the end of a 35-year diplomatic effort to manage the disputed territory, which has long been a flashpoint of geopolitical tension between major global powers and regional actors.

Russian Veto Blocks US Resolution

Russia successfully vetoed a draft resolution introduced by the United States on Friday, effectively preventing the extension of the peacekeeping mission. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia argued that the US proposal prejudged the future of Western Sahara by favoring Morocco's autonomy plan over the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination. Moscow also opposed removing the reference to a referendum from the mission's title, accusing Washington of abandoning its traditional neutrality in the conflict. The Russian envoy emphasized that any final settlement must be acceptable to both Morocco and the Polisario Front, warning that imposing one-sided solutions without preliminary discussions would lead to a dead end.

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US and Morocco Welcome Closure

United States Ambassador Mike Waltz defended the US position, stating that the mission could no longer perpetuate a mandate that failed to reflect the reality on the ground. Waltz noted that the current setup maintained the status quo for Sahrawis in Tindouf while ignoring a real opportunity for peace. Following the vote, Morocco's Royal Palace welcomed the Council's failure to renew the mandate, calling for the immediate withdrawal of UN personnel and equipment. Rabat's envoy, Omar Hilale, argued that the presence of refugees in camps should be temporary and that negotiations should aim to allow people to return home rather than remaining as hostages to what he described as an Algerian political agenda.

Disagreement From Polisario and Algeria

While Morocco celebrated the outcome, Algeria expressed regret over the Council's failure to renew the mandate, citing its role in hosting a large Sahrawi refugee population in Tindouf. The Polisario Front, which seeks full independence for the territory, called the decision unacceptable despite expressing satisfaction that the US text was blocked. Front Representative in New York, Ambassador Sidi Omar, declared that they would not engage in any process that goes against the rights of their people. The underlying conflict remains between Morocco, which controls most of Western Sahara and proposes autonomy under its sovereignty, and the Polisario Front, which demands independence.

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Entry Into Formal Liquidation Period

The UN has now entered a formal liquidation period that began on November 1st, transitioning the mission from active peacekeeping to administrative closure. A smaller team, reporting to the UN Department of Operational Support, will oversee the withdrawal of equipment belonging to troop-contributing countries and the disposal of United Nations assets. This structural shift signifies the end of the mission's active monitoring role, which was originally established in 1991 to oversee a ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front. The reduction in personnel marks a significant scaling back of international involvement in the region after decades of engagement.

Guterres Affirms Self-Determination Rights

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed that the withdrawal of peacekeepers does not diminish the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination. While paying tribute to the twenty UN personnel who lost their lives during the mission's 35-year deployment, Guterres emphasized that MINURSO was established to help the people of Western Sahara realize their inalienable rights. He called on all parties to cooperate with the liquidation process while maintaining that the mission's departure does not extinguish these fundamental political aspirations. The closure raises fresh questions about the prospects for a negotiated political settlement in a region where diplomatic divides remain sharply entrenched.