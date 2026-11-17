The International Organisation for Migration warns that more people will die from hypothermia in Gaza after a 9-month-old baby died from the cold, with a $173-million funding shortfall for winter shelter programmes as heavy rain floods tens of thousands of tents.

The UN migration agency warned on Tuesday that further deaths from hypothermia will occur in Gaza and called for more funding and shelter supplies ahead of winter, after a 9-month-old baby living in a tent died from the cold last week.

Heavy rain has already flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians who are crammed into encampments after the war between Israel and Hamas reduced much of the Gaza Strip to rubble. UN agencies and Gaza authorities said the 9-month-old baby died from suspected hypothermia, and respiratory illnesses are rising among the displaced population.

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Without proper shelter, without critical relief items, then hypothermia deaths will occur, said Karl Baker, head of the International Organisation for Migration's Gaza programme, on Tuesday. Baker added that children are particularly vulnerable because they lose body heat more quickly. It is unacceptable to have hypothermia in the modern world, he said.

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Funding Shortfall For Winter Shelter Programmes

The IOM has a $173-million (R2.93bn) funding shortfall for its winter shelter programmes, Baker said, leaving the agency unable to meet the needs of families facing cold and rain. Most of Gaza's population of 2.1-million people is displaced and is being squeezed into a smaller part of the territory, with UN maps showing more than half of Gaza's total area under Israeli restrictions.

Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva, Baker said some 100,000 tents were waiting to enter Gaza, more than in previous years, with flows hindered by crossing closures and lengthy Israeli security checks. He also called for robust structures such as caravans and prefabricated housing to be funded and allowed into the territory, saying tents alone cannot protect families from winter conditions.

The UN children's agency has complained that Israel has blocked equipment ahead of winter, adding to the strain on humanitarian operations. Israel's military agency that co-ordinates aid says it has a proactive winterisation plan and that supplies and medicines continue to enter Gaza. Baker described meeting a drenched family sheltering beneath sagging, worn-out tarpaulins. Gaza is turning into one large IDP (internally displaced persons) camp, he said.

Warnings Rise As Winter Weather Worsens

It ranks as one of the worst I have walked through, Baker added, describing conditions that have worsened as rain and cold set in across the enclave. The warning comes as aid groups race to supply shelter kits, blankets and warm clothing before temperatures drop further, with many families still living in damaged or destroyed homes.

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A Palestinian family was photographed gathering around a fire inside a tent on a cold day in Gaza City on November 11 2026, an image that captured the daily struggle for warmth. The IOM has urged donors to close the funding gap quickly, warning that every day of delay leaves more people exposed to rain, wind and cold without adequate protection.

Baker said the combination of flooding, overcrowding and a lack of critical relief items has created conditions where hypothermia deaths are likely to increase unless more aid enters immediately. The situation is especially dire for children, older people and those with existing health problems, who are less able to regulate their body temperature in cold, wet conditions.

Humanitarian Officials Urge Immediate Aid Access

Humanitarian officials say the coming weeks are critical, with more rain expected and thousands of families still without proper shelter, heating fuel or dry bedding. The IOM's call for funding and access reflects broader concerns among UN agencies that winter will bring a new wave of preventable deaths unless shelter and supplies reach Gaza in time.