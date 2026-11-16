Gilbert Houngbo, the first African head of the International Labour Organization, won a second five-year term after rivals withdrew, amid a financial crisis and US withheld payments.

Gilbert Houngbo, the first African head of the International Labour Organization, won a second five-year term on Monday after his rivals dropped out. The Togo national secured 51 of the 56 votes cast, with the other five being abstentions.

His new mandate will begin in October 2027. Houngbo had faced competition from Spain's labour minister Yolanda Diaz and Peru's former foreign affairs minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea, but both withdrew before the vote. Diaz dropped out after a key union endorsed Houngbo. In a statement announcing her withdrawal, she criticised the current leadership, saying it had led the 107-year-old organisation into the worst crisis in its history.

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Houngbo highlights AI transformation challenges

If nothing changes, the ILO will continue to decline, she said. In his acceptance speech, Houngbo described artificial intelligence's transformation of the labour market as the key challenge facing the organisation. Our organisation should be at the vanguard of these reflections such that technological progress can remain at the service of human beings, he said, speaking in French. The ILO is grappling with a financial crisis and has said it may have to cut its own workforce.

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The United States, its traditional top contributor, has withheld payments. The ILO appointed a US official as its deputy head in April before rescinding the appointment over US late payments, Reuters reported in June. The post remains vacant. The Trump administration has slashed funding to the UN and left many commitments unpaid, urging reforms amid what it sees as waste and inefficiency.

Staff protests mount amid financial pressure

On Monday, photographs and posters from staff protests against job cuts were piled up in the corridors of the ILO's Geneva headquarters. The vote took place as the organisation faces mounting pressure over its finances and future direction. Houngbo's re-election comes at a critical time for the agency. The ILO director-general also attended a press conference titled Financing sustainable and inclusive social development during the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, on July 1 2025.

That event highlighted the broader global conversation on social development funding. The ILO's deputy head position remains unfilled after the US appointment was rescinded. The financial crisis has raised questions about the organisation's ability to carry out its mission. Staff protests have underscored internal concerns about potential job losses.

US withheld payments create major uncertainty

The US has been the ILO's traditional top contributor, and its withheld payments have created significant uncertainty. The Trump administration has urged reforms across the UN, citing waste and inefficiency. Houngbo's second term will start in October 2027. His re-election with a strong majority of the votes cast gives him a mandate to address these challenges.

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The ILO, founded 107 years ago, remains a key UN agency for labour standards. Diaz's criticism reflects broader concerns about the organisation's direction. Houngbo's speech signalled that AI and technological change will be central to his next term. The organisation should remain at the vanguard of these reflections, he said.

The vote result was announced on Monday. The five abstentions were the only votes not cast in his favour. The path to his re-election was cleared by the withdrawals of Diaz and Gonzalez-Olaechea. Diaz's withdrawal followed the endorsement of Houngbo by a key union.

Deputy head role stays vacant pending resolution

Her statement warned of continued decline without change. The ILO's headquarters in Geneva saw visible signs of staff unrest on Monday. Posters and photographs from protests against job cuts were piled in the corridors. The financial crisis stems largely from the US withholding payments.

The deputy head post remains vacant after the April appointment was rescinded. The Trump administration has cut funding to the UN and left commitments unpaid. Houngbo's second five-year mandate begins in October 2027.