UN Funding Launches SAFELink Initiative to Combat Gender-Based Violence in South Africa

MOSAIC and Groote Schuur Hospital Trust secure four-year UN grant for SAFELink program to provide healthcare, legal aid, and counseling to GBV survivors across South Africa.

The United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women has awarded a four-year grant to MOSAIC Training Service and Healing Centre and the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust. This funding supports the launch of SAFELink, a new initiative designed to assist women and girls facing domestic abuse in South Africa.

Programme Mechanism and Healthcare Integration

The SAFELink - Healing, Protection and Accountability for Women and Girls programme operates as a coordinated network connecting vulnerable individuals with essential services. MOSAIC leads the partnership while integrating clinical support from Groote Schuur Hospital Trust. The model prioritizes public healthcare facilities as primary entry points for survivors seeking help.

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Healthcare workers receive specialized training through the Intimate Partner Violence Screening Intervention developed by Groote Schuur Hospital Trust. Staff learn to identify subtle signs of abuse during routine appointments and respond with confidentiality. This approach transforms standard medical visits into opportunities for early detection and safe disclosure of violence.

Kristy Evans, Executive Director of Groote Schuur Hospital Trust, emphasized the critical nature of these interactions. She noted that daily clinic visits represent vital spaces where early identification can prevent further escalation of violence. The protocol ensures that patients receive sensitive support rather than just medical treatment for physical injuries.

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Stakeholder Roles and Comprehensive Support Services

Tarisai, Director of MOSAIC, highlighted the strategic value of the four-year grant in expanding operational capacity. The funding allows the organization to deepen its partnership with healthcare providers and extend reach to thousands of beneficiaries. The goal is to create a seamless pathway from initial contact to long-term stability for survivors.

MOSAIC provides comprehensive assistance including counseling, safety planning, and court support for those navigating the justice system. Economic empowerment opportunities are also integrated to help women regain independence after leaving dangerous situations. These services address the practical challenges that often trap survivors in cycles of abuse.

The initiative requires close cooperation between multiple sectors including police, the justice system, and social development services. By linking these institutions, the programme aims to reduce the burden on survivors who must otherwise navigate fragmented systems alone. This collaborative framework ensures consistent support throughout the recovery process.

Geographic Reach and Future Expansion Plans

SAFELink will initially target communities in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The programme anticipates reaching thousands of women and girls over the four-year implementation period. Focus areas include preventing further abuse and facilitating life rebuilding for those who have escaped violent environments.

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This announcement precedes the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign observed from 25 November to 10 December. The global movement draws attention to violence against women and girls through various awareness activities. The timing underscores the urgency of implementing effective intervention strategies during this period.

Both organizations stress that sustained success depends on continued support from funders and government institutions. They are actively encouraging community organizations to join their efforts in bringing services to more areas. The hope is that medical attention will consistently serve as the beginning of a safer future for survivors.