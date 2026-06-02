UN Chief Warns El Nino Signals Urgent Climate Crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls developing El Niño an urgent climate warning, urging faster shift to renewables. WMO forecasts moderate to strong event, increasing risks of extreme weather, drought, heatwaves, and food price volatility.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called the developing El Niño event an urgent climate warning, urging the world to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecast on Tuesday that a moderate to potentially strong El Niño is likely to persist through November, with significant impacts on global temperatures and weather patterns. El Niño, a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, typically lasts nine to 12 months and can disrupt regional climates worldwide.

The WMO noted that warm ocean waters are already driving El Niño development, with subsurface temperatures in the tropical Pacific exceeding 6°C above average, creating a vast reservoir of heat that fuels surface warming. While the exact strength remains uncertain due to model divergence, officials stress the need for preparedness.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warned, 'We need to prepare for a potentially strong El Niño event - which will exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean.

' The last strong El Niño, from 2023 to 2024, contributed to making 2024 the hottest year on record, according to Saulo. This weather pattern is known to bring warmer temperatures globally, while increasing rainfall in southern South America, parts of the United States, the Horn of Africa, and central Asia. Conversely, it can cause drought in Australia, Central America, Indonesia, and parts of South Asia, and spur hurricane formation in the central and eastern Pacific.

Beyond immediate weather extremes, Saulo highlighted other risks including the wider spread of vector-borne diseases such as those carried by mosquitoes and ticks, as well as reduced food and water supplies. The economic implications are also significant. For consumers already facing inflation partly due to geopolitical tensions, El Niño could further raise food prices.

Hein Schumacher, CEO of Barry Callebaut, one of the world's largest cocoa processors, warned that crops in Ecuador and West Africa, which account for 60% of global cocoa output, could be reduced. He told media on a call, 'This is something that we are very cautiously observing. El Niño could have an effect that could lead to, you know, a few thousands per ton.

' London cocoa futures have already fallen from over £9,000 in April 2024 to £2,944 per metric ton, but further volatility is expected. The WMO is more circumspect but acknowledges the heat reservoir in the Pacific. Guterres emphasized the broader context: 'The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world.

' He called for a decisive shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy to mitigate long-term climate risks. As scientists monitor the evolving event, the message is clear: preparedness and climate action are more critical than ever





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