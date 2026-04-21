UN Begins Crucial Selection Process for Next Secretary-General Amid Global Reforms

The United Nations launches interactive dialogues for the next Secretary-General, focusing on transparency, regional diversity, and the push for the organization's first female leader.

The United Nations has officially entered a critical phase in its search for a successor to current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose second and final five-year term is scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2026. This week marks the commencement of interactive dialogues, a transparent process introduced in 2016 designed to allow candidates to present their strategic visions for the organization directly to member states and civil society organizations.

As the institution faces intense global scrutiny and criticism regarding its perceived inability to effectively address major geopolitical crises, the search for a new leader takes on unprecedented importance. The stagnation of the Security Council, largely attributed to an aging composition and deep-seated political divisions, has led many to argue that the UN is increasingly being sidelined on the international stage. Consequently, the selection process is being viewed as a defining moment for the future of multilateralism. Mathu Joyini, the former South African Ambassador to the United Nations, emphasized the legal and procedural complexities inherent in this appointment. According to the UN Charter, while the General Assembly serves as the formal appointing authority, the Security Council holds the vital power of recommendation. This dynamic necessitates a delicate balance, as the Council’s permanent five members, or P5, wield veto power that significantly influences the viability of any candidate. Joyini noted that while the current cycle has seen fewer candidates compared to the 2016 cycle, this shift reflects a deeper awareness among potential leaders regarding the intricate power dynamics within the Security Council. Candidates are currently gauging the political landscape, seeking to understand the potential signals from the P5 before committing fully to the grueling diplomatic selection path that will culminate later in 2026. The current field of candidates is diverse in experience and regional background, though there is a collective, albeit non-binding, preference for a candidate from the Latin America and Caribbean region. Notable contenders include Michelle Bachelet, the former President of Chile and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Rafael Grossi, the current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency; Rebeca Grynspan, the current Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development; and Macky Sall, the former President of Senegal. These individuals possess a blend of high-level executive governance experience and intimate knowledge of the UN bureaucracy. However, the most consistent call from member states, supported by the current leadership of the General Assembly, is for the appointment of the organization’s first female Secretary-General. Despite the tough negotiations required to transition from merely deploring the lack of female leadership to actively encouraging the nomination of women, a strong majority of member states remain committed to breaking this historic glass ceiling, aiming to secure a leader who can expertly balance the administrative duties of a secretary with the visionary, bold leadership of a general





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