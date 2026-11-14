uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas Vows Job Creation and Infrastructure Repair

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas outlines his second term priorities including 2000 new jobs, infrastructure upgrades and financial sustainability for the municipality.

uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas has officially outlined his strategic priorities for his second term following his inauguration on Friday. The local government official emphasized a renewed commitment to correcting fundamental service delivery failures that have long affected the residents of the uMngeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Commitment to Economic Growth and Jobs

Mayor Chris Pappas placed economic expansion and employment generation at the center of his administration's agenda. He announced a specific target to support the creation of 2,000 net new jobs within the municipality's jurisdiction. This initiative is designed to address local unemployment and stimulate regional economic activity through direct municipal intervention.

Also read Cardoso vows strong Sundowns comeback after Super Cup setback

Alongside job creation, the administration pledged to provide training opportunities to 1,000 people. Mayor Chris Pappas stated that these figures are central to the municipality's work under his leadership. The goal is to equip residents with skills that make them employable and competitive in the local market.

Infrastructure Repair and Environmental Protection

The uMngeni Municipality will prioritize the repair of roads and the improvement of public lighting systems. Mayor Chris Pappas declared that the municipality will pursue ambitious targets for pothole and streetlight repairs. This includes continued investment in the equipment, systems, and personnel required to meet these infrastructure goals.

Advertisement

Environmental stewardship is another key pillar of the administration's plan. The municipality will expand refuse collection services and strengthen waste management and recycling protocols. Mayor Chris Pappas emphasized the need to protect the natural heritage of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands through these environmental initiatives.

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Safety remains a high priority for the uMngeni Municipality under the new leadership. Mayor Chris Pappas vowed to strengthen municipal law enforcement, traffic services, and emergency preparedness. The administration also committed to improving its fire services to better serve the community.

Enforcement actions will target illegal dumping, dangerous properties, and unlawful activities. The municipality intends to address the neglect of public spaces through stricter enforcement. These measures aim to create a safer and more orderly environment for all residents and businesses in the region.

Financial Sustainability and Governance

Mayor Chris Pappas addressed the financial health of the municipality directly. He stated that the administration cannot build a better future by bankrupting the institution responsible for delivering services. The focus will be on collecting revenue fairly, reducing financial losses, and managing expenditure carefully.

Advertisement

The administration plans to protect public funds while continuing to support poor and vulnerable households. Mayor Chris Pappas promised a more responsive and transparent government where residents can engage with their municipality and receive meaningful responses. He pledged to make difficult decisions when necessary and to work with individuals regardless of political affiliation.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of defending the integrity of the institution. He stated that the office of mayor belongs to the people, not to the person who temporarily occupies it. This governance model aims to ensure that public service remains the primary focus of the administration.