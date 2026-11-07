uMkhonto weSizwe Party Demands IEC Postpone Local Government Election Results

uMkhonto weSizwe Party urges the Electoral Commission to delay eThekwini results citing system failures and data transmission errors during the November 5, 2026 Local Government Elections.

Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party stationed at the Electoral Commission's National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on November 5, 2026, have formally requested a postponement of the final announcement and gazetting of Local Government Election outcomes. The party argues that unresolved electoral irregularities within the eThekwini Municipality necessitate an immediate halt to the publication of final results until the integrity of the vote is fully verified by independent authorities.

Allegations Of Technical System Failures

In a formal letter submitted to the Commission, Lindiwe Makhubu, the acting Secretary of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, detailed specific technical malfunctions that allegedly occurred during the critical live results capturing and data transmission phase. The letter asserts that a significant system failure disrupted data streams at the IEC's eThekwini Results Operation Centre, thereby altering visible audit trails and compromising the transparency of the immediate reporting process.

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Demands For Immediate Forensic Audit

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has called on the Electoral Commission to immediately audit the disputed results and suspend the further processing of any affected data pending comprehensive verification. Furthermore, the party demands unrestricted access for an independent forensic analysis to examine the digital integrity of the eThekwini results, arguing that the current technical breakdowns create an unacceptable risk of inaccurate final declarations.

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Impact On eThekwini Election Outcomes

The requested delay specifically targets the gazetting of Local Government Election results, a process that legally finalizes the allocation of municipal seats and administrative authority. By interrupting this timeline, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party aims to prevent the publication of potentially corrupted data, ensuring that the electoral integrity of the eThekwini Municipality is not compromised by the alleged system errors reported on November 5.

Next Steps In The Electoral Dispute

The Electoral Commission now faces the dual pressure of addressing these technical allegations while adhering to statutory timelines for result publication. The situation highlights the fragility of automated data transmission systems in high-stakes elections and sets the stage for a potential legal or administrative review before the final gazette is issued.