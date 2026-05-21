Ulster Shock Selection: Kok Omitted for EPCR Challenge Cup Final

Ulster have made a surprising decision by omitting a key South African player for the EPCR Challenge Cup final against Montpellier. The team has opted for Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune in place of the in-form Kok, who has been in excellent form recently. The selection comes after Ulster narrowly missed out on the playoffs in the URC.

Ulster have made a shock call by omitting an in-form South Africa n for the EPCR Challenge Cup final against Montpellier in Bilbao on Friday night.

Kok makes way for Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune, who makes his first start for Ulster following an injury sustained in the Six Nations match against Scotland in March. Kok, whose contract has not been renewed beyond this season, has been in fine form of late, scoring a hat-trick in the thrilling 38-38 draw against the Stormers in the Vodacom URC.

He also started Ulster’s final game of the regular URC season, a 26-22 loss to the Glasgow Warriors, a result which saw the Irish side narrowly miss out on the playoffs. However, powerhouse South African No 8 Juarno Augustus does start, forming a potent back row with David McCann and captain and Ireland international Nick Timoney. In the front row, Wallabies loosehead prop Angus Bell starts alongside Ireland hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak starts alongside Jack Murphy at flyhalf, with Jude Postlethwaite and James Hume in midfield. In the back three, top try-scorer Zac Ward is on the left wing, with Baloucoune on the right and Michael Lowry at fullback. The bench for Ulster is comprised of 16 players, including James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Ethan McIlroy.

The bench for Montpellier is comprised of 17 players, including Tom Banks, Gabriel N’Gandebe, Arthur Vincent, Auguste Cadot, Donovan Taofifenua, Domingo Miotti, Ali Price, Billy Vunipola, Alex Becognee, Lenni Nouchi, Tyler DuGuid, Florian Verhaeghe, Mohamed Haouas, Jordan Uelese, and Enzo Forletta





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Ulster EPCR Challenge Cup Montpellier Kok Robert Baloucoune South Africa Rugby Union

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