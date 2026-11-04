Death toll in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia aid centre rises to 40, 59 missing

The death toll from a Russian bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 40, with 59 people missing. The attack occurred a day after a US-brokered local ceasefire expired and ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi.

The death toll from a Russian bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 40, with dozens still missing, officials said, in one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this year.

The attack came a day after a brief US-brokered local ceasefire expired and less than a week before the US is due to bring together Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi for talks on ending the war, now in its fifth year. Reuters footage on Wednesday showed men in military fatigues loading bodies in white plastic bags into the back of a van in the village of Komyshuvakha, which was struck multiple times.

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Zaporizhzhia Bombing Toll Rises

Excavators were digging up earth near a huge blast crater while rescue workers searched underground for bodies. Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defence Council, wrote on Telegram that 59 people were missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian forces first dropped aerial bombs on an underground school building being used as a distribution point as people arrived to collect aid, then struck the shelter with more bombs.

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Classes have long since been suspended at the school due to its proximity to the front - Komyshuvakha lies about 17km from the nearest Russian positions - but it served as a shelter and handed out humanitarian aid every Monday, Zelensky said. Two members of a rescue crew and four police officers were among the dead, emergency services said.

Russia's defence ministry said the attack targeted Ukrainian military units around Komyshuvakha and two other settlements, and that up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed. Russia and Ukraine both deny deliberately targeting civilians. Bodycam footage from one of the policemen killed in the attack, which Ukrainian police posted and Reuters verified, shows rubble and badly damaged buildings in the aftermath of the initial aerial attacks.

Bodycam Footage Shows Strike

The policeman said the area was under threat from drones and appears to take shelter briefly inside the shell of a bombed-out building. Later in the footage, 15 to 20 people in civilian clothing are gathered outside the entrance to an underground shelter when a warning comes over a radio that Russian glide bombs are heading in the direction of the village.

Residents rush down several flights of stairs and towards a room, while the policeman with the bodycam turns through a door into what appears to be a temporary police station. Three other men and a woman are visible in the final frames before there is a large explosion and the camera turns black.

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In a social media post accompanying the footage, the national police said several strikes hit the area, including from a 3 tonne FAB bomb, a large bomb fitted with a glide kit that allows it to fly long distances after being dropped from a Russian warplane. According to defence intelligence websites, a 3-tonne glide bomb would carry about 1.4-tonnes of explosives.

Ceasefire Ends and Peace Talks

The strike occurred a day after a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky expired. The truce, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump, allowed nearly 800 people to be evacuated, according to the first lady. Zelensky awarded Melania Trump a state honour for her role.

The US will bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10 to 11 to discuss ending the conflict, postwar security agreements and de-escalation, US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday.