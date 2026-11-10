Ukraine Russia Peace Talks Abu Dhabi Security Framework

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes US mediation in Abu Dhabi as Ukraine and Russia negotiate a new European security framework and prisoner exchanges.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed satisfaction with the evolving strategy of United States mediators during ongoing peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi. The diplomatic sessions, which commenced on Tuesday and extended into a second day on Wednesday, mark the first substantive engagement since February when discussions stalled due to competing geopolitical priorities.

US Mediators Narrow Conflict Gaps

United States envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff facilitated the initial several-hour meeting aimed at resolving the war and establishing a new security structure for Europe. Kushner informed delegates that American efforts had successfully narrowed the differences between the warring parties, though specific details regarding these concessions remained undisclosed. The mediators hope to advance toward a comprehensive solution for Europe's most significant conflict since World War II.

Also read EU's Kallas Says Russia Shows No Goodwill as US, Ukraine, Russia Talks Set for Abu Dhabi

Zelensky, addressing reporters from Copenhagen on Tuesday, described the proceedings as constructive and substantive. He confirmed that his delegation discussed humanitarian concerns and critical security guarantees, noting visible shifts in the approach taken by the American representatives. The Ukrainian president stated he was very happy with the direction of the talks and the reported progress on large-scale prisoner exchanges.

New European Security Architecture Debate

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the week's discussions in Paris as very productive while advocating for eventual European inclusion in the negotiating table. He emphasized that European nations are integral to solving the crisis and must participate in shaping the post-war order. This push aligns with broader American goals to create a security framework involving Ukraine, Russia, and Europe that ensures long-term stability.

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Russia has prioritized reviewing the continent's decades-old security arrangements, viewing this as a primary objective beyond merely settling the immediate war. Moscow included diplomat Sergei Ryabkov in its delegation to reinforce demands for NATO to withdraw troops from eastern Europe. Russian sources indicated that securing a ceasefire is just one item on their agenda, with continental security reform being equally critical.

Stakeholder Positions on Ceasefire and Defense

Kyiv's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov met with US envoys and European officials before the main talks to align strategies. In a joint statement, participants reaffirmed their commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture. Umerov stressed that Kyiv's immediate priorities remain securing a ceasefire and obtaining firm security guarantees for the nation's future defense capabilities.

Ukrainian and French foreign ministers commended US efforts to broker partial truces as potential first steps toward an unconditional ceasefire. A local truce in Kherson previously brokered by Melania Trump resulted in the longest pause in fighting last month. However, Putin has repeatedly rejected broader ceasefire offers, vowing that troops will continue operations until all objectives are met.

Impact on Civilians and Military Strategy

Fighting continued overnight despite diplomatic efforts, with a Ukrainian drone attack sparking a fire at the key Baltic oil port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad region. Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed the incident on Telegram, highlighting the ongoing volatility affecting critical infrastructure. These attacks raise fears of another winter without heating or electricity for millions of Ukrainians as energy networks remain under bombardment.

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A senior Ukrainian source revealed that Kyiv seeks at least ten years of financial support to maintain an army of 800,000 soldiers capable of defending against future aggression. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hinted that territorial compromises might be necessary, suggesting Ukraine may end up with a different shape. Moscow continues to demand control over parts of the Donetsk region while pushing westward, leaving the path to peace complex and fraught with military realities.