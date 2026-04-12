Ukraine Accuses Russia of Violating Orthodox Easter Ceasefire with Hundreds of Attacks

Ukraine's military reports nearly 470 ceasefire violations by Russia during Orthodox Easter, including air strikes, drone attacks, and shelling, despite a declared truce. The incidents highlight the ongoing conflict's intensity and undermine peace efforts. Both sides exchanged prisoners of war, yet tensions remain high due to continued fighting and stalled peace talks.

KHARKIV - The Ukrainian military command reported widespread violations of a ceasefire declared by Russia to coincide with Orthodox Easter Saturday, alleging nearly 470 incidents across various fronts. These incidents included air strikes, drone attacks, and shelling targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas. The truce, ordered by Russia n President Vladimir Putin, was initiated after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed it over a week prior.

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire was intended to last for 32 hours, commencing at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Saturday and extending through the end of Sunday. However, by late Saturday, the Ukrainian military documented a staggering 469 violations. These included 22 enemy assault actions, 153 shelling attacks, 19 strikes by attack drones, and a further 275 strikes by FPV drones. The Ukrainian military further indicated that Russia conducted 57 air strikes, dropping 182 guided aerial bombs, while deploying a total of 3,928 drones and launching 2,454 shelling attacks against both troop positions and civilian areas. This blatant disregard for the agreed-upon cessation of hostilities underscores the ongoing intensity of the conflict and raises serious questions about Russia's commitment to any peace initiatives.\Simultaneously, Governor Alexander Khinshtein of Russia's Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine, accused Kyiv of breaching the ceasefire. He alleged that Ukraine targeted a gas station in the town of Lgov with a drone, causing injuries to three individuals, including an infant. These contrasting accusations highlight the complexities and mutual distrust characterizing the conflict. The wariness and skepticism of residents in Kharkiv, a city near the Russian border that has endured relentless attacks, were palpable. One resident expressed concern that even attending church would not guarantee safety, emphasizing the lack of trust in Putin's government. This sentiment reflects the pervasive fear and uncertainty that have become commonplace within the affected population. Preceding the official commencement of the truce, Russia unleashed at least 160 drones upon Ukraine, resulting in four fatalities in the eastern and southern regions of the country and injuring numerous others, as reported by Ukrainian authorities. In a countermove, a series of Ukrainian drone strikes ignited a fire at an oil depot and inflicted damage on apartment buildings within Russia's southern Krasnodar region, according to Russian officials. Despite the breaches of the ceasefire, the warring parties engaged in a prisoner exchange, with each side releasing 175 prisoners of war. This exchange offered a glimpse of hope amidst the ongoing violence. One released Ukrainian soldier expressed his disbelief and joy, stating that he could finally make his dreams a reality after enduring four years as a prisoner of war.\Efforts to broker a peace deal between the two nations have been impeded by multiple factors. US-led talks, aimed at resolving the conflict, have stalled in recent weeks, attributed in part to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Even before the escalation in the Middle East, progress towards a resolution in Ukraine was slow, primarily due to fundamental disagreements regarding territorial claims. Russia has maintained its demand that Ukraine cede all territory within the Donetsk region that it currently controls, a condition that Kyiv has rejected as unacceptable. Furthermore, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russia had discussed the ceasefire with either Ukraine or the United States beforehand, insisting that it was not linked to any ongoing peace negotiations. The protracted war has inflicted a devastating human toll, resulting in hundreds of thousands of fatalities and forcing millions to flee their homes, thereby making it the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. While Ukrainian forces have recently achieved some success in pushing back Russian advances in the southeast, the overall rate of Russian progress has slowed since late 2025, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Currently, Moscow occupies just over 19 percent of Ukraine's territory, the majority of which was captured during the initial weeks of the conflict. The constant violations of the truce, coupled with the stalled peace talks and the ongoing loss of life, point to a grim outlook for any immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict. The situation remains deeply volatile, with the potential for further escalation and a continued worsening of the humanitarian crisis





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Ukraine Russia Ceasefire Orthodox Easter War

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