British wage growth decelerates to 3.6 percent in the third quarter while unemployment falls to 4.6 percent. Rising jobless rates and falling vacancies create mixed signals for Bank of England interest rate decisions in the upcoming December meeting.

Wage growth in the United Kingdom decelerated in the third quarter of 2024, presenting a complex economic landscape for policymakers at the Bank of England. The Office for National Statistics revealed that annual growth in average weekly earnings dropped to 3.6 percent, a decline from the upwardly revised 3.8 percent recorded in the three months to August. This figure represents the weakest overall pay growth trajectory since the period ending in October 2020, signaling a potential cooling in labor market intensity despite persistent inflation concerns.

Key Metrics of UK Wage Deceleration

The broader data indicates that pay pressures are easing, yet they remain above the thresholds considered comfortable by central bank officials. When excluding bonuses, pay growth slowed more sharply than economists had anticipated, dropping to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. In the private sector specifically, this bonus-excluded measure remained static at an upwardly revised 3.1 percent. For most policymakers at the Bank of England, annual pay growth persisting above the 3 percent mark is viewed as a significant obstacle to returning inflation to its official 2 percent target. The central bank already anticipates inflation will reach nearly 5 percent next year, driven primarily by near-term spikes in energy prices linked to geopolitical tensions in Iran.

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Impact on Small Businesses and Hiring

A critical component of this labor market shift involves the contraction in job vacancies, which fell to 690,000 in the three months to October. This number marks the lowest level since the period ending in April 2021 and represents the smallest count outside of the pandemic era since 2014. The decline in hiring demand is heavily concentrated within smaller businesses, which report that rising labor and operating costs are directly hampering their ability to expand their workforces. Liz McKeown, the director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, confirmed that these increased costs are actively influencing hiring decisions across the smaller enterprise sector, reducing the overall appetite for labor in the economy.

Divergence in Unemployment Trends

Contrary to the drop in vacancies, the unemployment rate improved, dipping to 4.6 percent in the third quarter. This rate hit its lowest point since the three months ending in April and stands in stark contrast to market expectations, which predicted the rate would hold steady at 4.7 percent. This divergence between falling vacancies and a tightening labor market creates a mixed picture for inflation pressures. While fewer jobs are available, those who are employed are retaining their positions, and the slight rise in pay growth expectations suggests that workers still possess some bargaining power despite the cooler hiring environment.

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Implications for Bank of England Policy

The combination of sticky wage growth and a resilient unemployment rate keeps the possibility of a December interest rate hike alive. Suren Thiru, the chief economist at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, noted that these figures indicate the labor market has not yet softened sufficiently to bring inflation under control without further policy tightening. This view is supported by previous comments from Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene, who stated last week that surveys point toward pay growth of at least 3.5 percent in the coming year. Consequently, financial markets are pricing in a 90 percent probability that the central bank will raise rates in December, with additional increases expected in 2027 following the first rate hike in over three years in November.

Market Reaction and Economic Outlook

Financial markets reacted with relative stability to the release of the labor data, with the value of Sterling remaining largely unchanged. The data reinforces the narrative that the Bank of England faces a delicate balancing act between curbing inflation and avoiding unnecessary economic damage. As the central bank monitors the interplay between energy prices and wage demands, the upcoming December decision will be pivotal in determining whether the current cooling trend in pay growth is sufficient to stabilize the economy or if more aggressive measures are required to meet long-term inflation targets.