UK-registered cargo ship strikes Red Sea, disrupting connectivity in Africa

A UK-registered cargo ship was struck by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea in February 2024, causing a disruption in connectivity in Africa. The incident led to the severing of three subsea cables, including Seacom, the first privately owned subsea system to land on Africa's east coast. The outage cost Seacom dearly, with its contribution to majority shareholder Remgro's headline earnings falling by 78% that financial year.

UK-registered cargo ship called the Rubymar was struck by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea in February 2024, it began to drift. With its anchor down in shallow water, it severed three of the region’s subsea cables before sinking on 2 March – among them was Seacom , the first privately owned subsea system to land on Africa ’s east coast in 2009.

The outage cost Seacom dearly. Seacom’s contribution to majority shareholder Remgro’s headline earnings fell about 78% that financial year. Repair to the severed cables was delayed for months by conflict in the Red Sea and traffic had to be rerouted up Africa’s west coast through Google’s Equiano as well as the Peace and Wacs cables. Geopolitical threats like the ongoing war in the Middle East continue to be a threat to connectivity in Africa, especially along the continent’s east coast.

According to Paul Brodsky, senior research manager at undersea cable map specialist, any closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not pose a significant risk to connectivity in Africa. However, threats by Yemeni Houthi rebels in March 2026 to join the conflict, potentially bringing the closure of the Bab-el-Mandeb strait into the discussion, pose a more substantial risk. Again, redundancy via cables on Africa’s west coast has mitigated that risk significantly.

The vast majority of Africa’s inter-regional connectivity runs to Europe, so the Persian Gulf itself is not critical to Africa connectivity. The Red Sea is extremely relevant, however. It provides a critical pathway for cables running to Europe from the east coast of Africa and from the Persian Gulf and Asia. Cable outages in the southern Red Sea are becoming more and more difficult to repair due to political instability in Yemen.

Seacom’s Schumacher said the redundancy at the first mile should be reflected in terrestrial middle-mile and last-mile connectivity. In South Africa, he said, the first mile is in reasonable shape. Cables land at Mtunzini in KwaZulu-Natal, and at Yzerfontein and Melkbosstrand on the Cape west coast, with multiple owners taking different geographical routes. Google’s Equiano is landing in the Eastern Cape.

The middle mile is where the gap shows up most acutely on the continent. Of the 77 subsea cable systems now touching Africa, only one sea-facing African country, Eritrea, remains unconnected. Any subsea cable system landing on a continent is useless, absolutely useless, unless you can take the traffic and data packets inland to businesses and end users.

We have done well in South Africa, for example, but we still need to enable ourselves to take that traffic into the likes of Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and other landlocked countries. But even where the middle- and last-mile layers exist in abundance, companies must make deliberate efforts to take advantage of them by building redundancy into their networks.

Schumacher warned that for many companies, redundancy feels like an option when things run smoothly, with the need for it only becoming pronounced when a disruption occurs





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UK-Registered Cargo Ship Houthi Missile Red Sea Seacom Subsea Cables Disruption Connectivity Africa Middle East Yemen Bab-El-Mandeb Strait Strait Of Hormuz Google's Equiano Red Sea Political Instability Cable Outages First Mile Middle Mile Last Mile Landlocked Countries

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