UK Prosecutor Warns Complex Epstein-Linked Investigations to Take Over a Year

Britain's top prosecutor says investigations into Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, following the release of Jeffrey Epstein documents, are complex and international, likely extending beyond a year. Both men deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has issued a warning that the ongoing criminal investigations into two prominent British figures, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson , are not expected to be resolved quickly.

Both men were arrested in February following the release of a vast cache of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice pertaining to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to Stephen Parkinson, Britain's chief prosecutor, the inquiries are of considerable complexity and involve international dimensions, meaning they will likely take more than a year to conclude. He stressed that this extended timeline is not due to a lack of urgency but rather the intricate nature of the cases.

The investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, centers on allegations related to his public office. Specifically, authorities are examining whether he improperly shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during the period when Epstein served as his special representative for trade and investment from 2001 to 2011.

Additionally, police have disclosed they are also assessing separate reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for "sexual purposes," a matter that further complicates the inquiry. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has expressed regret for his past association with Epstein. Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States and a former government minister, faces a distinct but similarly complex probe.

The allegations focus on claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein. These purported disclosures are said to have occurred during the height of the global financial crisis while Mandelson held ministerial office. In his remarks, Parkinson directly addressed the Mandelson case, stating, "It is a case of some complexity, and it would be wrong to focus on a single event or a single transaction.

" He reiterated that the same issues and anticipated timescale apply to the investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor, underscoring the depth and breadth of evidence required. It is important to note that neither individual has been formally charged with any criminal offence, and both continue to maintain their innocence. The cases remain under active investigation by British authorities, with close scrutiny on the transatlantic ties and activities that occurred years ago





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