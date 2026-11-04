British healthcare worker with Ebola in DR Congo evacuated to UK for treatment

A British healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola while on a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo is being medically evacuated to the UK for specialist treatment. The UK government says the risk to the public remains low.

A British healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola while supporting a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been medically evacuated to the United Kingdom for specialist treatment.

The patient is reportedly in a stable condition. British authorities activated emergency medical arrangements to ensure a safe transfer to a specialist unit. The UK government confirmed the British national had tested positive for Ebola and said the risk of infection within the country remained low. A government spokesperson said on Wednesday, 4 November 2026: The risk to the UK public from Ebola remains low.

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UK Medical Evacuation Procedures Activated

The spokesperson added that the UK has well-established procedures for dealing with cases like this, and those processes have been activated. Further information will be shared in due course as appropriate. According to an official document, the healthcare worker was expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday or Thursday before being transported by specialist ambulance to a high-consequence infectious disease unit.

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Reuters reported the patient is a healthcare worker who would be brought to the UK, citing an internal document BBC News has not seen. The patient identity and the organisation they were working for have not been disclosed. British authorities said established procedures for managing Ebola infections had been activated. The government does not anticipate a serious public health impact from the case or disruption to international travel and trade.

The Foreign Office did not confirm whether the patient would be brought back to the UK for treatment, though a UK resident who was exposed to the virus in July was flown back for medical attention, as have previous nationals infected abroad. It is the first confirmed case of a UK national contracting Ebola during the most recent outbreak of the rare but deadly virus in DR Congo.

Rare Confirmed Ebola Cases in UK History

There have only been four confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, one in 1976 resulting from a laboratory incident, and three involving health workers who were responding to an outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2015. Reuters reported that Britain has recorded only four confirmed imported Ebola cases since 1976, highlighting how uncommon such infections have been in the country.

The medical evacuation comes as the DR Congo continues to battle a major Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus. According to the UK Health Security Agency, the outbreak was declared in May 2026 and has become the largest recorded outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease. The ongoing outbreak centred on DR Congo is fueled by the Bundibugyo variant of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine.

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By 4 October, the DR Congo had recorded 8,603 confirmed cases and 4,148 confirmed deaths, according to figures published by the UK Health Security Agency. There have been more than 10,000 confirmed cases since the recent outbreak in DR Congo started in May, which has grown to become the second most deadly recorded spate of infections, behind the outbreak in West Africa.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Impact and Spread

It has since become the deadliest in the country history, with a fatality rate of 48.6% reported at the end of last month. The outbreak has affected several provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tshopo. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in May. The disease has also spread beyond the DR Congo, with confirmed infections reported in other African countries.

The current outbreak has so far led to more than 5,000 deaths. Ebola is a severe viral disease transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials. Ebola can result in serious illness and death. Early symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea but it can progress to organ failure and internal bleeding.

The virus spreads from one person to another by contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood or vomit.