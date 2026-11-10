NPA says ready to proceed as Ndodana Tshuma case delays UK extradition over plea withdrawal

The extradition of Ndodana Tshuma, wanted in the UK for murdering his wife and two daughters, remains on hold as he is expected in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday over firearm and immigration charges. The NPA says it is ready to proceed and confirmed the extradition was postponed to December 7, 2026.

The extradition of Ndodana Tshuma, a Zimbabwean-born British national wanted in the United Kingdom for allegedly murdering his wife and two daughters, remains on hold as he is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Tshuma faces three counts of murder in the UK and is being held in South Africa after abandoning his bail application. He initially pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as contravening the Immigration Act. The firearm was allegedly intended for him to take his own life. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed that the extradition proceedings had been postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to December 7, 2026.

Also read UK fugitive Tshuma to appear in court after abandoning bail

Plea Agreement and Sentencing Delay

The postponement will allow for the finalisation of the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) process and the conclusion of plea and sentencing proceedings in his firearm and ammunition case, which are scheduled for 10 November 2026. Tshuma entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State in September in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

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In terms of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as contravening the Immigration Act. However, he has since told his lawyer he cannot remember signing the plea and sentence agreement, despite weeks of negotiations leading up to it. The development has put his extradition on hold, with the South African case first having to be finalised.

The UK authorities seek his extradition over the alleged murders of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, Natalie Tshuma, 15, and Nala Tshuma, 5. It is alleged that he murdered his family at their home in Bedford, Bedfordshire, in early July 2026. He fled to South Africa and was arrested in Johannesburg days after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport. The 45-year-old had been arrested in Johannesburg days after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport.

Extradition Proceedings and Evidence Handover

Mohlatlole said UK authorities had submitted a Mutual Legal Assistance request to South Africa, seeking the handover of electronic devices seized from Tshuma. The request was authorised by the Minister of Justice in terms of Section 7 of the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Act 75 of 1996. Following consideration of the evidence presented, the court granted the order sought in terms of the MLA request.

Mohlatlole said the cellphone would be handed over to UK authorities to assist with their investigations into the murder charges Tshuma faces in that country. The NPA is ready to proceed with the extradition proceedings and remains committed to ensuring that the matter is dealt with expeditiously and in accordance with the law, Mohlatlole added.

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The NPA says it is ready to proceed with the extradition and firearm cases against Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is wanted in Britain for three murders. Tshuma has also told the court he has been struggling to sleep, prompting his lawyer to suggest that he undergo a medical evaluation. Tuesday's proceedings are expected to determine whether the court will allow him to withdraw his guilty plea and whether the agreement can still be finalised.

Family Tributes in Bulawayo

Emotional scenes unfolded in Bulawayo on Tuesday as family and friends gathered to honour Nothabo Zandile Khumalo, 42, and her daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. Tributes were paid under the theme that no one can replace these three. The case continues to draw attention as the UK awaits the outcome of the South African proceedings before extradition can proceed.