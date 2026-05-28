Ugu Jazz Festival 2025 Lineup Announced

The annual Ugu Jazz Festival is back with an exciting lineup of artists and comedians. The festival will take place over three days in June, with performances scheduled for June 25, 26 and 27.

The annual Ugu Jazz Festival is back, and as supporters count down to the three-day festival, more artists and comedians have been added to the lineup.

Organiser Siyabonga Msomi said the programme, hosted by the Ugu district municipality in partnership with Coolsounds Trading, is aimed at giving festivalgoers a full entertainment experience while also creating opportunities for local businesses and tourism growth in the region. We want to create more than just a music event. The idea is to build a festival that celebrates culture, entertainment and the beauty of the south coast while also contributing to the local economy.

The response from artists, partners and supporters has been incredible and we are excited about what lies ahead, said Msomi. The lineup for the festival includes various artists and comedians, with performances scheduled for June 25, 26 and 27. On June 25, Mondli Ngcobo and Zawadi Yamungu, alongside comedians Simphiwe Shembe, Simunye Churchboy, Mondli Mzizi and Nonto R, will take the stage.

June 26 will feature Nontokozo Mkhize, Mpumi Mtsweni, Sgwili, Mthokozisi Nkosi, Nkanyiso, Shongwe and Khuphuka, Jumbo and Malusi Mbokazi. The final day of the festival, June 27, will include performances by Don Laka, Siphokazi, Ernie Smith, Naledi Aphiwe, Mnqobi Yazo, Mawelele, Danya, Bongani Nkwanyana, Olefied Khetha, DJ 101, DJ Muntu Jikeleza, Fanie Dick, Tender Mavundla, DJ Mshediz and more.

Tickets for the festival are available at various retailers, including Spar, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Ticketpro, with prices starting at R250 for the Gala Dinner in Comedy, R200 for the Worship Experience and R250 for the Ugu Jazz Festival





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Ugu Jazz Festival Siyabonga Msomi Coolsounds Trading Mondli Ngcobo Zawadi Yamungu Simphiwe Shembe Simunye Churchboy Mondli Mzizi Nonto R

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