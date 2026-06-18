Ugandan Lawyer Representing Besigye Charged with Treason-Related Offense, Arrest Sparks Controversy

A former Ugandan mayor and lawyer representing detained opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who is on trial for treason, has himself been charged with a treason-related offence. The arrest of Erias Lukwago, who appeared before a magistrate's court in the capital Kampala looking visibly weak, sparked condemnation after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the country's military chief and son of the president, boasted about it on social media. Bobi Wine, a Ugandan opposition politician who fled the country fearing for his life after contesting the January presidential election, alleged that Lukwago had been arrested on Kainerugaba's orders as he was preparing to serve a court summons on the military chief.

A former Uganda n mayor and lawyer representing detained opposition figure Kizza Besigye , who is on trial for treason, has himself been charged with a treason-related offence.

Erias Lukwago appeared before a magistrate's court in the capital Kampala looking visibly weak, days after he was arrested at his home. He denied the charges of failure to report treason and was remanded in prison until next week when his case will be heard. His arrest on Monday sparked condemnation after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the country's military chief and son of the president, boasted about it on social media.

Bobi Wine, a Ugandan opposition politician who fled the country fearing for his life after contesting the January presidential election, alleged that Lukwago had been arrested on Kainerugaba's orders as he was preparing to serve a court summons on the military chief. Lukwago's family went to court seeking an order compelling security officers, whom they accused of abducting him, to disclose his whereabouts and release him whether 'dead or alive'.

The family argued that Kainerugaba had claimed responsibility for Lukwago's seizure and boasted about mistreating him on social media. In another post he said: 'I'm proud of all the hurt and pain I will inflict on the criminal Lukwago!

' Kainerugaba has a history of controversial posts, some of which have later been deleted, and has boasted of abducting and torturing opposition figures in the past. Lukwago has been representing Besigye, who has been jailed on treason charges since being abducted in neighbouring Kenya and forcibly returned to Uganda in late 2024. Besigye is a long-standing political opponent of President Yoweri Museveni. He once served as Museveni's personal doctor before breaking ranks with him in 1999.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba - the army chief who threatened to castrate Uganda's opposition leader





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uganda Treason Kizza Besigye Erias Lukwago Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Bobi Wine Court Summons Military Chief Contesting The January Presidential Election Fleeing The Country Allegations Of Abduction And Torture Controversial Posts Castrating Uganda's Opposition Leader

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