Uganda Dog Rescue Scam: How Animals are Exploited for Profit

An investigation reveals a network of fraudulent animal shelters in Uganda exploiting Western compassion through social media scams, raising over $730,000 in donations based on false pretenses and animal suffering.

The story of Russet, a dog with rust-coloured fur in Uganda , reveals a disturbing trend of online scams exploiting animal lovers worldwide. Russet was presented in numerous fundraising campaigns on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, depicting him as injured and in desperate need of help.

These campaigns, originating from a town in Uganda that has become notorious for sham dog rescue shelters, garnered thousands of dollars in donations. However, BBC Africa Eye’s investigation uncovered a calculated scheme where dogs like Russet are used as props to solicit money under false pretenses. The investigation revealed that the injuries sustained by Russet, while the exact cause remains unclear, led to prolonged suffering.

The scammers capitalize on Western stereotypes of Africa, portraying a narrative of poverty and indifference towards animal welfare to evoke sympathy and encourage donations. The operation centers around young men in Mityana, Uganda, who identified a lucrative opportunity by leveraging the popularity of dogs in Western countries and the emotional engagement they generate on social media. These individuals rent out makeshift shelters and dogs to content creators, charging fees for filming access.

Multiple accounts then utilize the same footage and dogs to launch fundraising campaigns, often on platforms like GoFundMe and PayPal. The videos typically feature distressing images of animals in poor conditions, accompanied by pleas for funds for food, shelter, and veterinary care. The scammers actively exploit existing perceptions of Africa, depicting scarcity and hardship to amplify the emotional impact.

Data analysis indicates that over $730,000 has been raised for Ugandan animal shelters through these fraudulent campaigns in the past five years. Locals in Mityana recognize the scammers, often identifying them by their sudden acquisition of wealth, but fear retaliation and are hesitant to speak out. Undercover journalists from BBC Africa Eye infiltrated one of these shelters, run by a man named Charles Lubajja, and documented appalling conditions.

Fifteen dogs were found confined to a single cage, lying in their own waste, many severely underweight and lethargic. Lubajja openly admitted that the shelter’s primary purpose was to generate income through deception. He even provided advice on maximizing profits, including fabricating threats of eviction and staging fake veterinary treatments – such as pretending to administer injections.

Lubajja candidly stated that the funds raised are used for personal gain, like purchasing cars and building houses, rather than for the welfare of the animals. The case of Russet and the widespread operation in Mityana highlight a cruel industry profiting from the exploitation of vulnerable animals and the generosity of compassionate individuals





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Welfare Scam Uganda Fraud Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng Police Rescue Kidnap Victims, Arrest Seven SuspectsGauteng police have successfully rescued a 30-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl who were both kidnapped for ransom. Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the two separate incidents and will face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Read more »

Emaciated Dog from Viral Video to be at the Centre of Animal Cruelty TrialBobby, the dog seen in a distressing state in the background of a social media influencer's video, has been rescued and his former owner will face trial next month. The case arose after public outcry over the dog's condition, prompting an NSPCA investigation and rescue.

Read more »

South Africa Daily News Update: May 2, 2026A roundup of key news stories from Saturday, May 2, 2026, including a kidnapping rescue, political charges, a tragic discovery in the Komati River, and weather updates.

Read more »

North West Province Battles Severe Flooding: Rescue Operations UnderwayEmergency services are working tirelessly to rescue motorists and individuals trapped by severe flooding in the Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District of North West province, South Africa. Multiple rescue missions are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the discovery of remains inside a crocodile.

Read more »

Two US Service Members Missing During African Lion Exercise in MoroccoTwo US military personnel have gone missing during the African Lion joint military exercise near Tan Tan, Morocco. A large-scale search and rescue operation involving US, Moroccan, and partner forces is underway.

Read more »

South African Police Recover Remains From Crocodile After Flood TragedyPolice in South Africa recovered human remains from a large crocodile believed to have been involved in the disappearance of a businessman swept away by floodwaters. A daring rescue operation saw an officer lowered from a helicopter to secure the reptile.

Read more »