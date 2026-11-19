The University of the Free State has developed 477 Sesotho legal terms, verified by PanSALB, to help South Africans and law students understand legal processes in their own languages, with work also planned in isiZulu and Afrikaans.

The University of the Free State (UFS) has launched 477 Sesotho legal terms to make legal processes more accessible to South Africans who struggle to understand legal matters in English.

UFS Academy Launches Multilingual Legal Terms

The initiative is led by the university's Academy for Multilingualism in collaboration with its faculty of law. It also aims to develop legal terminology in isiZulu and Afrikaans. The work is intended to help law students understand complex legal concepts in their home languages. It also aims to enable ordinary South Africans to better understand their rights and participate in court processes.

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Justice Mahube Betty Molemela, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, highlighted the importance of language in accessing justice during a faculty of law public lecture. She said multilingualism in the legal system should go beyond recognising different languages. It should ensure people understand legal processes and can meaningfully participate in decisions affecting their lives.

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When a person can understand a legal process in their own language, they are better placed to question power, exercise rights, and participate in public life, Molemela said. Prof Nomalungelo Ngubane, director of the Academy for Multilingualism, said the initiative responds to challenges experienced by students who encounter specialised legal concepts primarily in English. She said developing legal terminology in African languages would allow students to engage with complex knowledge in languages they understand.

477 Sesotho Legal Terms Verified by PanSALB

It would also strengthen the role of those languages in academic spaces. The 477 Sesotho terms have corresponding English and Afrikaans terminology. They cover concepts including affidavits, court proceedings, customary law, jurisdiction and mediation. The terminology has been verified and authenticated by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB).

Dr Jacques Matthee, the faculty of law's deputy dean for learning, teaching and innovation and digitalisation, said the collaboration brings together language specialists and legal experts. He said this ensures the terms are linguistically meaningful and legally accurate. Understanding legal concepts in a familiar language could also help graduates explain legal matters to clients and communities from different linguistic backgrounds. Molemela said developing legal terminology was different from simply translating existing legal information.

Accessible Legal Language Empowers Community Participation

It created vocabulary that could be used to teach, debate and interpret complex legal concepts. She also pointed to the importance of language in public participation, referring to the Constitutional Court's judgment in the Sustaining the Wild Coast matter. If a process is intended to hear a community, it must speak in a way that the affected community can understand, she said. Molemela said the need for accessible language extended to people who navigate the courts without legal representation.

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These include indigent litigants and incarcerated people representing themselves. She said responsibility for advancing multilingualism should not rest with the judiciary alone. It should involve universities, government departments, language practitioners, professional bodies and communities. Multilingualism will only be achieved if the ordinary operations of institutions like the courts begin to reflect the constitution's extraordinary promise, she said.