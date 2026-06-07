UFC: Gabriel Bonfim Dominates Belal Muhammad to Emerge as Welterweight Title Contender

Gabriel Bonfim secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad at the UFC's latest event, firmly establishing himself in the welterweight title race. The main event also featured a first-round KO by Iwo Baraniewski and a submission win by Bryce Mitchell. Full fight results and analysis.

The UFC 's latest event showcased a pivotal moment in the Welterweight division as rising Brazilian contender Gabriel Bonfim secured a decisive unanimous decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad .

The fight, held at the Meta Apex, began with a tense atmosphere as Bonfim refused to touch gloves, setting the tone for a strategic and physically demanding bout. Throughout the early rounds, Bonfim established his rhythm, landing sharp, short punches while Muhammad relied heavily on leg kicks and feints for takedowns. The second round marked a turning point; Bonfim's stinging leg kicks and a swift combination visibly affected Muhammad, causing swelling and disrupting the former champion's offensive output.

Muhammad responded in the third round by taking the initiative and attempting a takedown, but Bonfim's defensive wrestling was flawless. From that point, the Brazilian's consistent jab and precise leg kicks kept Muhammad on the defensive, backing him up even when Muhammad tried to press forward. The fourth and fifth rounds saw Bonfim methodically pick apart a fatiguing Muhammad, who increasingly resorted to wild, low-percentage exchanges.

Bonfim's composure, technical striking, and cardio were superior, leading to a lopsided scorecard sweep (50-45 across the board). This victory firmly inserts Bonfim into the upper echelon of the welterweight title picture. In the co-main event, Iwo Baraniewski, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, delivered a spectacular first-round knockout over Junior Tafa in the Light Heavyweight division. Baraniewski immediately went to work, targeting Tafa's lead leg with brutal kicks.

After a brief clinch exchange, Baraniewski dropped Tafa and followed with a relentless barrage of ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to halt the contest at the 1:25 mark of the opening round. This explosive finish continues Baraniewski's rapid ascent in the 205-pound ranks. Also on the card, Bryce Mitchell earned his second consecutive victory in the Bantamweight division, submitting Santiago Luna via arm-triangle choke in the third round.

The contest was largely a grappling-heavy affair, with both fighters engaging in numerous exchanges on the mat. Mitchell, known for his exceptional grappling pedigree, eventually secured a dominant position and smoothly transitioned to the arm-triangle, compelling Luna to tap out.

Additionally, Tom Nolan scored a narrow split-decision victory over Farès Ziam (29-28 on all three scorecards) in a closely contested three-round bout. These results have significant implications for their respective weight classes. Bonfim's dominant win over a former champion makes him an undeniable title contender. Baraniewski's violent knockout announces him as a serious knockout threat in a light heavyweight division in need of new stars.

Mitchell's continued success on the ground reinforces his status as a top-tier grappler in the bantamweight hierarchy. The UFC's depth of talent was on full display throughout the event





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UFC MMA Gabriel Bonfim Belal Muhammad Welterweight Title Contender Iwo Baraniewski Junior Tafa Light Heavyweight Knockout Bryce Mitchell Santiago Luna Bantamweight Submission UFC Apex

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