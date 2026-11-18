UDM Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says he is prepared to return to the National Assembly if coalition talks fail to secure him a senior role in Buffalo City Metro. The UDM remains opposed to governing with the ANC in the metro despite engaging the party.

United Democratic Movement Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa is weighing his political future between becoming mayor of Buffalo City Metro or returning to the National Assembly.

The UDM has emerged as an influential player after the recent local government elections, finishing as the second-largest party in several key municipalities, including Buffalo City Metro and King Sabata Dalindyebo. Kwankwa was deployed as the party's mayoral candidate in Buffalo City. He says his personal preference is to lead the metro as mayor, but the UDM's meaningful participation in government and the best interests of residents far outweigh his personal ambitions.

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Kwankwa Prepares to Return to Parliament

He noted that if coalition talks fail to secure the UDM a role in the governing arrangement, or if he does not occupy a relatively senior position in the administration, he is fully prepared to return to Parliament where the party needs him most. The immediate outcome of the negotiations will determine whether Kwankwa takes up residence at City Hall or returns to the corridors of Parliament. Despite significant electoral gains, finding common ground with other parties has proven challenging.

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The negotiations are complicated by existing political and ideological dynamics between so-called sister opposition parties, notably the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and the South African Communist Party. To navigate these hurdles, the UDM has deployed its party president and secretary-general to engage with various party leaders, aiming to reach compromises and establish a clear program of action. Coalition discussions remain fluid, and the UDM expects greater clarity in the coming days.

In a notable development, the UDM entertained an engagement with the African National Congress after receiving a meeting request. Kwankwa clarified that this should not be interpreted as a shift in the party's fundamental position. The UDM remains strictly opposed to governing alongside the ANC in the Buffalo City Metro. Instead, the engagement is part of a broader effort to resolve political impasses among opposition parties to ultimately form a coalition government without the ANC.

UDM Rejects Governing with the ANC

UDM spokesperson and member of the party's negotiation team, Mxolisi Makhubu, said in Buffalo City the party has been urged by its supporters not to get into bed with the ANC. The party said coalition negotiations with the ANC about control of seven hung councils in the Eastern Cape have also not yielded any results. The province is considered a stronghold for both parties, but the UDM has emerged as kingmaker in several councils after growing its support exponentially.

However, the UDM said it is still open to forming working coalitions in other municipalities where it will focus on service delivery. The ANC is expected to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to give an update on national negotiations with parties, including the UDM.