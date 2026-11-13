UDM Positioned for Coalition Power in Eastern Cape After ANC Decline

The United Democratic Movement secures 13 wards and influences coalition talks in the Eastern Cape as the African National Congress vote drops to 45% in the 2026 elections.

The 2026 local government elections in the Eastern Cape have fundamentally altered the political balance in the region, marked by a sharp decline in the African National Congress's traditional dominance. The party's ward vote share dropped significantly from 62% to 45%, resulting in 12 of the province's 33 municipal councils becoming hung. This shift has positioned the United Democratic Movement to play a pivotal role in upcoming coalition negotiations, driven by voter frustration over poor service delivery, water shortages, and deteriorating infrastructure.

UDM Gains 13 Wards Amidst Administrative Hurdles

The United Democratic Movement successfully won 13 wards in the recent elections, achieving a result that surpassed many internal expectations despite facing significant organizational challenges. UDM Treasurer-General Patrick Sitole stated that the party was not surprised by its performance, citing its historical footprint in the region where it previously governed the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. Sitole noted that the party lost control of that municipality following the introduction of floor-crossing legislation, which he described as unconstitutional. The United Democratic Movement successfully appealed the law at the Constitutional Court, which ruled in their favor and labeled the legislation inhumane.

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Despite limited resources and a short campaign window, the party achieved this ward count through a rigorous organizational strategy. Sitole mentioned that the party's minimum target was to secure 50% of the wards, but an administrative hurdle with the Independent Electoral Commission prevented the United Democratic Movement from registering its Proportional Representation lists. This administrative issue meant the party could not fully capitalize on its vote share in the proportional representation segment, limiting its overall council representation despite strong local ward performance.

Strategic Growth in King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality

The United Democratic Movement's strategic groundwork has yielded a steady growth trajectory in key areas, particularly within the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality. In this specific municipality, the party's voter support grew from 14% in the 2021 local government elections to 21% in the 2024 elections, and it secured 15% in the 2026 elections. Sitole attributed this success to a rigorous organizational strategy that prioritized deep community engagement and structural resilience.

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Following regional conferences last year, provincial conferences in March, and a national conference in June, the party focused on establishing branch cells in every single voting station. This ground-level structure, combined with robust marketing and media campaigns, allowed the United Democratic Movement to effectively mobilize voters and maintain a visible presence throughout the election cycle. The party also successfully recruited former African National Congress members who had been rejected by the ruling party, including prominent figures like King Sabata Dalindyebo mayoral candidate Prince Ndamase.

Coalition Negotiations and Voter Mandate for Shared Governance

Looking ahead, the United Democratic Movement is navigating complex coalition negotiations for hung councils in major municipalities, including Buffalo City, King Sabata Dalindyebo, and Nelson Mandela Bay. Sitole emphasized that coalition decisions must not be made emotionally, but rather in direct response to the voters' clear mandate for shared governance. He quoted the sentiment that voters have decided that never again should they allow themselves to put their eggs in one basket, highlighting the public's desire for collaborative governance.

While the United Democratic Movement has opened its doors for consultations and has already engaged with various political parties in King Sabata Dalindyebo and other municipalities, the African National Congress has notably not yet initiated talks with them. Despite this, Sitole maintained that the United Democratic Movement currently has no strict non-negotiables, keeping the door open for discussions to form stable, service-delivery-focused coalition governments across the Eastern Cape.

Impact on Provincial Service Delivery and Infrastructure

The electoral shift has immediate implications for the province's infrastructure and service delivery, which have been major points of contention for residents. The decline in the African National Congress's vote share reflects growing dissatisfaction with water shortages and the deteriorating state of public infrastructure. The United Democratic Movement aims to leverage its position in coalition talks to ensure that service delivery becomes the central focus of municipal governance.

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The party's ability to recruit experienced political figures like Prince Ndamase, who committed to a full-time, project-driven leadership approach, suggests a strategic move to professionalize municipal administration. By focusing on practical outcomes and collaborative governance, the United Democratic Movement hopes to stabilize the political landscape and address the urgent needs of Eastern Cape residents. The coming months will determine whether these coalition talks result in effective governance or further political fragmentation in the province.