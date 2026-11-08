UDM Leader Luxolo Namette Shot Dead in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape police investigate the targeted killing of UDM leader Luxolo Namette in Motherwell. Authorities urge witnesses to come forward regarding the fatal shooting outside a barber shop.

Luxolo Namette, a 44-year-old leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in Nelson Mandela Bay, was shot dead outside a barber shop in the Motherwell area of Gqeberha. The incident occurred on a Saturday at approximately 3:44 pm on Umnulu Street in NU 9, when Namette stepped out to answer a phone call and was allegedly shot twice in the head by an unknown gunman. The Eastern Cape police confirmed the death, stating that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Details of the Targeted Shooting Incident

Brig Nobuntu Gantana, the spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Eastern Cape, provided the initial details of the homicide. Gantana reported that police units conducting patrols in the area received a call reporting a murder. Upon arriving at the scene, officers immediately engaged with the deceased's sister, who was present at the location. The spokesperson clarified that Namette was inside a local barber shop when he received a telephone call. He exited the establishment to take the call, at which point an unidentified suspect opened fire.

Also read Tributes Pour In for Assassinated UDM Councillor Luxolo Namette in Motherwell

The shooting was fatal and immediate. Namette fell to his knees after sustaining two gunshot wounds to the head and did not survive. Gantana emphasized that the suspect remained at large and had not been apprehended. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established by investigators. No arrests have been made as of the time of the report. The Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, led senior police leadership to the scene to oversee the initial investigation.

Police Forensic Evidence and Investigation Scope

A comprehensive forensic examination was conducted at the crime scene to gather critical evidence. Alongside Lt-Gen Ncata, forensic and pathology officials attended the site to process the area and collect physical proof. The police successfully recovered several items from the location, including cartridges, ear pods, and two cell phones. These items are being analyzed to help identify the gunman and establish the context of the attack.

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Lt-Gen Ncata issued a stern condemnation of the senseless killing, stating that such violence has no place in their communities. The police commissioner vowed that authorities would not rest until those responsible for Namette's death are brought to justice. Ncata highlighted the critical importance of community information in ensuring that justice is served for Luxolo Namette and his grieving family. The investigation remains active, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community Impact and Appeal for Witnesses

The death of the UDM leader has sparked an urgent appeal for public assistance in the Gqeberha region. Lt-Gen Ncata urged every resident in Motherwell and the surrounding NU 9 area to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious on Saturday afternoon. The police stressed that community tips are essential for solving the case and identifying the unknown suspect. The identity of the gunman remains unknown, and no motive has been publicly confirmed by the Eastern Cape police.

Luxolo Namette's assassination in Nelson Mandela Bay has drawn attention from local political structures and law enforcement agencies. The United Democratic Movement leader was a prominent figure in the area, and his death is being treated with high priority by SAPS Eastern Cape. As the investigation continues, police are focusing on forensic analysis and witness statements to track down the shooter. The community is urged to support the ongoing efforts to resolve this violent crime and hold the perpetrators accountable for the fatal shooting.