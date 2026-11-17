United Democratic Movement leader Yongama Zigebe claims political infighting orchestrated Luxolo Namette's death. An anonymous SMS and internal party letters reveal deep factional clashes in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the 2026 elections.

United Democratic Movement national chair Yongama Zigebe has publicly accused party insiders of orchestrating the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Luxolo Namette. Speaking at a memorial service in Gqeberha on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Zigebe declared that the killing was an internal political execution designed to settle factional scores.

The allegations emerged as the family of the late councillor gathered with party supporters at the Feather Market Centre. Zigebe emphasized that the death was not a random criminal act but a calculated removal of a political rival from within the United Democratic Movement ranks. He urged mourners to reject any narrative suggesting ordinary circumstances surrounded Namette's demise.

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Internal Party Infighting and SMS Threats

Zigebe highlighted a specific anonymous SMS received by Namette nearly two months before the local government elections. The message warned the councillor that two party members were determined to remove him from the proportional representation list. The text indicated these members were willing to use lethal force to achieve their political goals and secure their own positions within the party structure.

The threatening message explicitly mentioned dissatisfaction with Namette's sole candidacy on the proportional representation list. It referenced demands for salaries and mayoral ambitions among party members who felt excluded. The sender urged Namette to be wary of colleagues who allegedly plotted to see what he would do after 4 November, stating that some believed his death would be acceptable if it cleared the path for others.

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Written Plans to Recall Councillor Before Elections

Further evidence of internal discord dates back to 2025, when UDM regional leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay formally requested Namette's removal. On 11 November 2025, regional chair Xoliswa Bobani and secretary Mandla Faltein wrote to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and speaker Eugene Johnson. The letter cited internal party procedures and the Municipal Structures Act as the basis for recalling Namette with immediate effect.

The correspondence confirmed the nomination of Ms. Thembeka Bobani as Namette's replacement on the certified party list. Thembeka Bobani is the daughter of Xoliswa Bobani, who previously served as a longstanding councillor and played a key role in building the party's presence in the Eastern Cape. Xoliswa Bobani had also served as deputy mayor under the DA-led coalition before becoming executive mayor in August 2018.

Mandla Faltein, a former executive mayor removed in December 2019, signed the recall letter alongside Xoliswa Bobani. Their actions demonstrate a coordinated effort within the regional committee to displace Namette well before the November 2026 voting period. The letter sought to replace Namette to ensure their preferred candidates could assume council positions.

Safety Warnings and Final Days of the Councillor

Despite these warnings, Namette continued his duties until the elections. A week before the 4 November vote, he contacted his wife, Mandisa Namette, while driving home in Motherwell. During this call, he reported seeing two men hiding near the boundary wall of their property. One of the individuals was observed carrying a firearm, indicating a direct and imminent threat to the councillor's safety.

Mandisa Namette was present at the memorial service, flanked by other family members. The emotional atmosphere at the gathering underscored the personal tragedy behind the political violence. Zigebe stressed that Namette's children, wife, and father deserve clear answers regarding the motivations behind the attack.

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Political Aftermath and Future Council Seats

The United Democratic Movement secured three seats in the recent local government elections. Xoliswa Bobani is now expected to be sworn in as a councillor in the new administration. Her entry into the Nelson Mandela Bay council follows her successful nomination as a replacement for the deceased Namette.

Zigebe vowed that the party would expose those responsible for the killing. He called for a thorough investigation, accountability, and justice, framing the demand as a moral imperative rather than just a political one. He insisted that political competition must never become a contest over life and death.

The memorial service served as a platform to highlight the deep rifts within the party. Zigebe warned that slogans and hashtags must not fade after the funeral proceedings. He emphasized that the value of a human life outweighs any political disagreement or contest for public office.

As the investigation proceeds, the Nelson Mandela Bay community watches closely. The case has brought simmering party tensions into the open, casting a shadow over calls for justice. The United Democratic Movement now faces the challenge of rebuilding trust while pursuing those who allegedly orchestrated the murder.