Udinese Sack Kosta Runjaic Appoint Paolo Zanetti As Interim Coach

Udinese has dismissed manager Kosta Runjaic following a poor run of results and appointed Paolo Zanetti as the new head coach until the end of the season to avoid relegation.

Udinese Calcio officially confirmed the dismissal of head coach Kosta Runjaic and the immediate appointment of Paolo Zanetti as his successor. This executive decision was finalized on Monday, making Udinese the fifth club in Italy's Serie A to change managers during the current campaign. The move comes as the club attempts to stabilize its position in the league table after a disastrous start to the season.

Reasons Behind Runjaic Dismissal

The departure of Kosta Runjaic was triggered by a severe decline in team performance that left Udinese sitting in the relegation zone. The club suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat at home to Roma, a team that has been performing as an early-season title challenger. This loss capped off a dismal run of form in which Udinese lost seven of their last eight league matches. Prior to this slump, the club had achieved successive mid-table finishes in the two previous seasons, making the current standings a sharp and alarming reversal of fortunes.

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Zanetti Takes Charge Until Season End

Paolo Zanetti has been named the new head coach with a contract that runs until the end of the current campaign. Zanetti brings experience from managing other Serie A sides, having previously coached Venezia, Empoli, and Verona. Udinese acted swiftly to hand him the challenge of reviving the team's form. Currently, the club sits at the bottom of the points table with only five points after ten matches played. The appointment signals an urgent need for a turnaround to prevent a return to the lower divisions after years of stability.

Broader Coaching Instability In Serie A

The situation at Udinese reflects a wider trend of volatility within Italy's top flight this season. Kosta Runjaic is the latest coaching casualty, joining a growing list of managers who have lost their positions. Earlier in the season, Fabio Grosso was dismissed by Fiorentina, while Domenico Tedesco departed Bologna. Additionally, Carlos Cuesta left Parma, and Davide Nicola was sacked by Venezia. This series of changes highlights the intense pressure on coaches to deliver immediate results in the highly competitive Serie A environment.

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Statement From Udinese Club Management

In an official statement, Udinese expressed gratitude for the work done by Kosta Runjaic over his tenure. The club noted that his time there, lasting more than two years, was marked by the achievement of important objectives. However, the board determined that the recent results were unacceptable and required a change in leadership. The statement emphasized that the decision was made to protect the interests of the club and its supporters during a critical period.

Challenges Ahead For New Manager

Paolo Zanetti now faces the difficult task of turning around a team that has won only one match in ten games. With only five points on the board, the margin for error is non-existent. The new coach must address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed in the 5-2 loss to Roma and rebuild team confidence quickly. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether Udinese can climb out of the relegation zone or if the instability will continue to plague the club.