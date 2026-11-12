UCT Guard Details Forest Hill Incident in Moshabela Legal Dispute

University of Cape Town protection officer Grant de Monk provides new details in his affidavit regarding the Forest Hill incident, denying allegations of unlawful entry during the legal battle with Vice-Chancellor Mosa Moshabela.

University of Cape Town campus protection officer Grant de Monk has filed an affidavit detailing the events of the controversial Forest Hill incident, directly challenging allegations made against him in the ongoing legal dispute between Vice-Chancellor Mosa Moshabela and the university council. De Monk asserts that his actions on the night of November 13 were motivated by concern for an academic's welfare after receiving instructions from the Vice-Chancellor.

Denial Of Unlawful Entry And Theft

The core of de Monk's defense involves a strict denial of three specific accusations: unlawfully entering Dr Zama Mkhize's flat, removing an envelope from the premises, and reporting to the university ombud that he had committed an illegal act. He maintains that these claims have caused severe damage to his integrity and professional reputation, despite his insistence that his conduct was an act of care. The affidavit was submitted as part of the escalating legal battle where Moshabela is challenging various council resolutions through a high court review application.

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Chronology Of November Thirteen Events

De Monk provided a precise timeline starting at 8:30 pm on November 13, when Moshabela called him regarding an academic whose mother had not heard from her since the previous Saturday. The Vice-Chancellor asked de Monk to locate the staff member discreetly, noting that the mother was frightened and that only staff housing was known as her location. Moshabela later sent the academic's name via WhatsApp while boarding a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town. De Monk immediately contacted a Forest Hill residence facilitator and then a staff accommodation official to secure the flat number and building details, arriving at the location by 9:20 pm.

Witness Marco Swart And Building Access

Upon arrival, de Monk found the flat dark and unresponsive to knocks, prompting him to request a spare key from the staff accommodation official. He obtained the master key, which was kept in the office of the director of the commercial development department, and drove to the Forest Hill residence. Marco Swart, the manager of staff accommodation, offered to accompany de Monk as a witness during the search. However, Swart declined to enter the flat itself, remaining in the corridor while de Monk unlocked the security gate and front door. De Monk noted that Swart explicitly instructed him not to switch on the lights, forcing the use of a cellphone torch to navigate the dark interior.

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Discovery In Dr Zama Mkhize Flat

Inside the residence, de Monk walked through the kitchen, sitting room, and bathroom while calling out the academic's name without receiving a response. He eventually reached the bedroom, where the door was half-open and the room remained dark. After knocking and calling three or four times, he peeked inside to see a body lying in a crouching position on the bed. He expressed immediate fear that the academic might be dead but was relieved when the academic eventually made a sound and sat up. De Monk stated that he remained in the doorway and introduced himself upon seeing that the academic was alive.

Legal And Disciplinary Implications

The incident has become a central point of contention in the dispute between Moshabela and the UCT Council, which resolved at a special meeting on May 30 that the matter should be investigated further. Moshabela's affidavit questions why the incident warranted such investigation, citing a report where 18 of 20 people contacted denied lodging complaints. Both advocates involved in the investigation reportedly recommended that no disciplinary action be taken against de Monk. He argues that the allegations ignore his role as a father and his instinct to act on the Vice-Chancellor's urgent request for confidentiality and discretion.