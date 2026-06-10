UCT Children's Institute Challenges Home Affairs Over Birth Registration Delays

The UCT Children's Institute and a group of South African parents are taking on the Department of Home Affairs in a court case, asserting that undocumented children face severe rights violations due to delays in late birth registrations. The case highlights the systemic inefficiencies hindering the late registration of births process, including delays in the interview procedure and applicants being told there were still applicants from previous years waiting to be called.

In a pivotal court case, the UCT Children's Institute challenges Home Affairs over delays in late birth registration s, asserting that undocumented children face severe rights violations.

The Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town, where the UCT Children's Institute and a group of parents are taking on the Department of Home Affairs, heard arguments from the legal team representing the Children's Institute. They argued that there were systemic problems at Home Affairs contributing to a large and growing backlog of undecided late registration of birth applications.

According to the institute, yearslong delays in accessing birth registration due to the backlog were a massive violation of children's constitutional rights. The Department of Home Affairs denied that there is a systemic backlog, claiming that the number of undecided applications has been reduced significantly. The court decided the applications of the 19 children and one adult involved in the court case, and issued their birth certificates if approved.

The case highlights the systemic inefficiencies hindering the late registration of births process, including delays in the interview procedure and applicants being told there were still applicants from previous years waiting to be called





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UCT Children's Institute Home Affairs Birth Registration Constitutional Rights Systemic Inefficiencies Delays In The Interview Procedure

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