UAE-Backed Mercenaries Allegedly Committed Atrocities in Sudan

A leading rights organisation alleges that Colombian mercenaries were recruited by a United Arab Emirates-based company and transited through Emirati military bases to support paramilitary troops who committed atrocities in Sudan. The UAE denies permitting its territory to be used for the recruitment, training, financing, or transit of foreign fighters to any conflict, including Sudan.

Colombian mercenaries were recruited by a United Arab Emirates -based company and transited through Emirati military bases to support paramilitary troops who committed atrocities in Sudan , according to a leading rights organisation.

The UAE denies permitting its territory to be used for the recruitment, training, financing, or transit of foreign fighters to any conflict, including Sudan. The HRW investigation was conducted through interviews with Colombian mercenaries and an analysis of social media posts identifying key locations and weapons in videos and images. The mercenaries were trained in UAE military facilities in Ghiyathi and Al Wathba before covert deployment to war zones in Sudan where gross human rights violations were allegedly committed.

The RSF has faced particular international outrage following its violent capture of the city of el-Fasher last year, where more than 6,000 were killed within the first three days of the RSF offensive. The UAE has denied allegations of involvement in the war in Sudan and remains committed to working with its partners to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people





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Colombian Mercenaries United Arab Emirates Sudan Human Rights Watch Rapid Support Forces War Crimes Human Trafficking Drone Pilot Work In Africa UAE-Backed Paramilitary Troops Atrocities Gross Human Rights Violations Mass Extrajudicial Killings Rape Gang Rape Sexual Slavery Looting Destruction Of Civilian Infrastructure El-Fasher UAE Armed Forces Munitions Investigation Criminal Investigation Prosecution Inclusive Sudanese-Owned Transition To An Independent Civili

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