U20 Springboks Coach Kevin Foote Praises Team's Maturity, Squad Depth After Commanding Victory

After South Africa opened the U20 International Series with a commanding victory over Chile, Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote praised his side's maturity, squad depth, and willingness to stick to their plan. He was pleased with how the team took control of the game and handled the pressure of the occasion with composure.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote praised his side's maturity, squad depth , and willingness to stick to their plan after South Africa won the U20 International Series opener against Chile 97-0.

Foote was pleased with how the team took control of the game, stuck to their plan, and handled the pressure of the occasion with composure. He also highlighted the depth built across the wider Junior Bok group and credited the schools, provincial unions, and SA Rugby's pathway structures for providing opportunities for players to come into camp, return from injury, and become familiar with the side's systems





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Junior Springboks U20 International Series Chile Maturity Squad Depth Willingness To Stay On Task Game Plan Handling The Occasion With Composure Depth Schools Provincial Unions SA Rugby's Pathway Structures Squad Members Significant Contributions Players Back From Injury U20 Springboks Coach Kevin Foote U20 International Series Next Assignment Again Chile Will Face Georgia Earlier In The Series

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