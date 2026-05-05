U.S. and Iran Remain on Edge as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

A briefing by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reveals ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with both the U.S. and Iran making conflicting claims regarding breaches of a fragile ceasefire and control of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation threatens global oil supplies and has already led to economic disruption.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a briefing on the Iran conflict at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. , on May 5, 2026, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine present.

The U.S. stated that Iran had not violated the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East as of Tuesday, despite an exchange of fire the previous day during a U.S. attempt to open the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military reported destroying six Iranian small boats, cruise missiles, and drones following President Trump’s deployment of the navy to escort tankers through the strait under “Project Freedom.

” Secretary Hegseth emphasized the operation’s temporary nature and affirmed the four-week-old truce remained intact, stating, “We’re not looking for a fight,” but added they would “be watching very, very closely. ” On Monday, Iran launched missiles at U.S. ships and attacked the United Arab Emirates, a crucial U.S. ally, with missiles and drones.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, accused the U.S. and its allies of jeopardizing shipping through the strait, a vital route for global oil and fertilizer supplies, and warned that the current situation was unsustainable for the United States. The strait has been largely closed since U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, causing global commodity price increases. Hegseth announced the U.S. had secured a passage through the waterway, with hundreds of commercial ships awaiting transit.

Reports emerged of explosions and fires on merchant ships in the Gulf, and an oil port in the UAE, hosting a significant U.S. military base, was set ablaze by Iranian missiles, prompting the UAE to reinstate flight restrictions. Iran has threatened to deploy mines, drones, missiles, and fast attack craft to seal the strait, while the U.S. has responded by blockading Iranian ports and providing escorted transits for commercial vessels.

Conflicting reports surfaced regarding ship crossings, with the U.S. claiming two merchant ships passed through with Navy support, a claim Iran denied. Maersk confirmed the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged ship, exited the Gulf under U.S. military escort. The U.S. military asserted the destruction of six Iranian boats, also denied by Iran, which countered with accusations of U.S. forces targeting civilian vessels, resulting in civilian casualties.

Iran also claimed to have fired warning shots at a U.S. warship, forcing it to retreat. Due to contradictory statements from both sides, independent verification of events in the strait proved difficult. General Caine stated Iran had fired upon commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships since the ceasefire on April 7, but deemed these attacks insufficient to restart major combat.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted there was no military solution to the crisis, highlighting progress in peace talks mediated by Pakistan and cautioning the U.S. and UAE against entering a “quagmire. ” He was en route to Beijing for discussions with his Chinese counterpart. Iran released a map depicting an expanded maritime area under its control, extending beyond the strait to include portions of the UAE coastline, including Fujairah and Khorfakkan, both vital ports for the UAE.

The UAE condemned Iranian attacks as a serious escalation and reserved the right to respond, citing Iranian attacks within its borders, including a fire at Fujairah. The conflict has already resulted in thousands of deaths and disrupted the global economy. While one round of face-to-face peace talks occurred, subsequent attempts to schedule further meetings have failed. President Trump has maintained a firm stance on the situation





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