South African superstar Tyla will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony ahead of Bafana Bafana’s first match. Tyla has been named as one of the artists who will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico next month.

Tyla to perform at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Mzansi to Mexico : South African superstar Tyla will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony ahead of Bafana Bafana ’s first match.

Tyla has been named as one of the artists who will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico next month. The ceremony will take place 90 minutes before the first match, between Bafana Bafana and Mexico, which will be held at the venue. Performers include a host of Latino artists like J Balvin, Danny Ocean and Lila Downs.

Adding some South African spice is Tyla – full name Tyla Seethal – who has also been announced as a headline act. Apart from Tyla, all eyes will be on Bafana Bafana, who have qualified to play at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

In 2010, South Africa was granted eligibility as a host country of the tournament – which this year will take place in Canada, Mexico and the US – the first time three countries have ever hosted the event. The World Cup will take place between 11 June and 19 July. A total of 48 countries will participate, with 104 matches across 16 stadiums.

South Africa is scheduled to play three group stage matches against Mexico, Czechia and South Korea on 11, 18 and 25 June. Bafana Bafana has never progressed past the group stage of the tournament. Before the FIFA World Cup kicks off, the original squad from the 2010 South Africa vs Mexico opening match, which took place at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium (formerly Soccer City), will play a friendly match.

Follow The South African on Facebook for the latest local and international news Some fans feel Ronwen Williams should not be Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper after conceding four goals against Siwelele. Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R400 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play! Today’s Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R3 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers R3 million and the Lotto Plus 2, R5,5 million.

Social media erupted as content creator, Grace Mondlana, was dragged for undoing her R3,500 braids shortly after her trip to China. Orlando Pirates continue their pursuit of the Betway Premiership title when they travel to Limpopo to face Magesi FC on Saturday evening





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Tyla FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Bafana Bafana Mexico South African Latino Artists J Balvin Danny Ocean Lila Downs Ronwen Williams Siwelele Daily Lotto Jackpot Grace Mondlana Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Title Magesi FC

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