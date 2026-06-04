Tyla named among artists on FIFA's official World Cup 2026 album

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla has been named as one of the artists featured on FIFA's official World Cup 2026 album. The album, which brings together artists from around the world, will be released on Friday, 5 June 2026. Tyla will also perform at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June, just before the opening match between South Africa and Mexico.

Tyla is among the artists featured on FIFA's official World Cup 2026 album. Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla has reached another major milestone in her career after being named as one of the artists featured on FIFA's official World Cup 2026 album.

FIFA recently unveiled the star-studded project, which brings together artists from around the world in celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The organisation also announced that fans can now pre-save the album ahead of its official release on Friday, 5 June 2026.

In a joint Instagram post, FIFA World Cup and FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared the news on social media, writing: FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history - the FIFA World Cup 2026! The album features an impressive lineup of international artists, including Lisa, Anitta, Rema, Shenseea, Jelly Roll, Shaggy, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean and many others.

Tyla joins the global roster through her collaboration with American rapper Future on a track titled The song forms part of FIFA sound's soundtrack for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Gianni Infantino explained that the album was created to reflect the diversity of football's global fanbase.

From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football, he said. Tyla's involvement extends beyond the album itself. One of the biggest highlights will be her headline performance at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June.

The performance will take place just before the opening match between South Africa and Mexico, creating a proud moment for South African football and music fans. Tyla's inclusion on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album marks another significant international achievement for the South African star. As excitement builds, Tyla's collaboration with Future and performances highlight her role in football's global soundtrack.





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Tyla FIFA World Cup 2026 Grammy-Winning Singer South African Artist International Achievement

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