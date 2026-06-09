Tyla Makes Disney Voice Debut in Sub-Saharan African Version of Toy Story 5

Grammy Award-winning South African artist Tyla voices Inflatable Flamingo in the Sub-Saharan African version of Toy Story 5, becoming the first African voice actor in the franchise as the film prepares for its regional release on 19 June 2026.

South African Grammy Award -winning superstar Tyla is set to make her Disney voice acting debut in the Sub-Saharan Africa n version of Toy Story 5 . The film, scheduled to open in cinemas across South Africa and the broader Sub-Saharan region on 19 June 2026, will feature Tyla voicing the character Inflatable Flamingo in an exclusive cameo role tailored for audiences in that region.

This casting marks a significant milestone, as Tyla becomes the first African artist to bring a character to life in the beloved Toy Story franchise. The announcement was made by Disney and Pixar, highlighting the studio's commitment to localizing content and celebrating regional talent. Tyla expressed her enthusiasm about the role, stating that Toy Story has been a special part of her childhood, making this opportunity feel like a full-circle moment.

She emphasized the excitement of knowing that African viewers will hear an African voice among the beloved characters, creating a sense of representation and connection. The Sub-Saharan African version of Toy Story 5 will retain the core narrative while incorporating region-specific voice talent to enhance relatability. Tyla joins a star-studded returning cast, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

Tony Hale reprises his role as Forky, while new additions Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants and Greta Lee as Lilypad, the central antagonist, expand the ensemble. Directed by Academy Award-winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, with Lindsey Collins as producer, Toy Story 5 continues the franchise's tradition of blending humor, heart, and innovation. The film's plot revolves around the clash between traditional toys and the rise of electronic devices in children's lives.

Lilypad, a new tablet device, disrupts Bonnie's world with her modern ideas, forcing Woody, Buzz, and the gang to confront an unexpected challenge that tests their relevance and camaraderie. Randy Newman returns to compose the score, his fifth for the series, promising a nostalgic yet fresh auditory experience. The world premiere took place in Los Angeles on 9 June 2026, ahead of the Sub-Saharan release on 19 June 2026, generating anticipation among fans of the iconic franchise





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Tyla Toy Story 5 Disney Pixar Sub-Saharan Africa Voice Acting Inflatable Flamingo Grammy Award Andrew Stanton Representation

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