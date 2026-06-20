Tyla: From South African Star to Global Icon Through Pixar, FIFA and Grammy Glory

Tyla discusses her excitement about voicing a character in Pixar's Toy Story, performing at the FIFA World Cup, and winning a Grammy. She reflects on her rapid rise from Johannesburg to worldwide fame, her humility, and her role as a cultural ambassador for South Africa.

Tyla , the Grammy -winning South Africa n artist, has achieved remarkable milestones recently, including being featured in a Pixar project and performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Her journey from Johannesburg to global stardom has been swift and impactful. She expressed excitement about voicing a character in the iconic Toy Story franchise, noting that her voice will live on forever in a film cherished by generations. This role adds to her list of accomplishments, which includes a historic Grammy win for Best African Music Performance for her breakout hit "Water.

" The song sparked a viral TikTok dance challenge and became a global sensation. Tyla's performance at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a sand-inspired Balmain gown, and her patriotic display of the South African flag on her nails during the World Cup anthem further cemented her status as a cultural icon. FIFA selected her not only to perform South Africa's national anthem alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir but also as one of the faces of the tournament's opening celebrations.

She appeared alongside stars like Shakira, Burna Boy, and Katy Perry in multiple host cities. Her collaboration with Future on the official World Cup album track introduced her to broader audiences and highlighted her ability to transcend musical categories. Despite her rapid rise, Tyla remains grounded and humbled by her experiences. She grew up watching Toy Story and treasures being part of a childhood favorite.

Her authenticity and enthusiasm have endeared her to fans worldwide, including fashion titan Anna Wintour, who often seats her at prominent fashion events. From a schoolgirl in Joburg to a Grammy winner, Tyla's career defies easy categorization, blending amapiano, Afropop, and global pop influences. She continues to shape international cultural moments while staying connected to her roots





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