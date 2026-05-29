Two Woolworths Stores Hit by Explosive Devices in 48 Hours, Security Beefed Up

Two Woolworths stores in South Africa were attacked with improvised explosive devices within 48 hours, prompting a national security response. The incidents occurred in Pretoria and Bloemfontein; no injuries reported. Police have deployed a task team to investigate, and Woolworths has increased security measures nationwide.

Two separate Woolworths stores in South Africa have been targeted by explosive devices within a 48-hour period, sparking widespread concern and prompting an intensified security response across the retail chain.

The first incident occurred at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria early on Thursday, May 28, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated around 01:00 local time. Staff members were present inside the store at the time, but no injuries were reported. The second blast took place just hours later, on Friday, May 29, at the Preller Square Shopping Centre in Bloemfontein, again damaging the Woolworths outlet.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that both explosions involved IEDs, and a National Forensic Task Team, alongside crime intelligence experts, has been mobilized to investigate. While physical damage was described as minimal, the psychological impact on employees and customers has been significant, with many expressing fear and unease. Woolworths has stated that safety is their top priority, and the Menlyn Park store has since reopened, though the Bloemfontein branch remains closed as investigations continue.

The retailer emphasized that security measures have been heightened across all their stores nationwide, including increased patrols and surveillance. Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, SAPS Acting National Commissioner, urged the public to remain calm and patient, cautioning against premature classification of the events as terrorism. The incidents have drawn attention to the broader issue of security in South African retail spaces, with experts noting that such targeted attacks on a single retailer are unusual.

Analysts speculate that the motive could be linked to corporate disputes, extremism, or criminal extortion, though no group has claimed responsibility. Community leaders have called for solidarity and vigilance, while customers report a sense of shock that their daily shopping experiences could be disrupted by violence. The National Consumer Commission has also weighed in, reminding retailers of their duty to ensure safe environments.

As the investigation unfolds, SAPS has appealed for any information that could lead to suspects, offering a reward for tips. The Woolworths brand, known for its upscale grocery and clothing lines, faces a challenge in restoring consumer confidence, though early indications suggest most shoppers remain loyal. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether these attacks are isolated or part of a larger pattern





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